Know Your Foe: Week 9, Denver Broncos

The playmakers

No matter where Nix is throwing it, he has talented playmakers who can make things happen with the ball in their hands. That starts with receiver Jaylen Waddle. He leads the team with 29 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns.

The Broncos have a trio of stars in their backfield. J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Jonah Coleman, but they've had a tough time keeping all three healthy at the same time this season. That's the case again after Harvey suffered a knee injury in practice ahead of the Chiefs game and was placed on injured reserve. He'll miss the Panthers matchup on Sunday.

Dobbins is averaging 3.3 yards a carry and has picked up the most first downs for Denver via rushing (12).

But it's Coleman who is really starting to make an impact. The rookie played a season-high 63 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps in Week 8, leading the team in both rushing and receiving yards.