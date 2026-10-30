Defense finds turnovers but injuries prove too much to overcome

"They were having a lot of success in some third-and-longer types of situations," noted Canales.

"I'd love to see us be able to get off the field in those moments because we did a great job on first and second down, owning the run game and minimizing them so that we could put them in those — really should have been an advantage for our defense in those modes."

Carolina has a mini-bye to recover and reassess before the Denver Broncos come in for a Week 9 game in Charlotte. No one is panicking after back-to-back losses because they see the vision for something more, from starters possibly returning soon to a front seven bouncing back and a secondary that's had ample growing pains but may be finding its footing.

"I say just get our bodies back and then, just having the same approach," said Moehrig to what their focus will be on this mini-bye weekend. "I don't think the approach changes. I just want to keep going to work, working hard, not riding the highs and lows, and just staying together.