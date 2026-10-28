5 things to watch as two top passing offenses in Panthers and Packers face off

How does the offensive line handle pressure with new look?

It stands to reason that a major factor in how Young plays could depend on the offensive line.

Both teams have dealt with their fair share of offensive line injuries and personnel groupings this season. On the Panthers side, rookie Monroe Freeling will step back into the starting role at right tackle on Thursday, now that Taylor Moton is out for the year with a broken fibula and ankle injury.

Freeling started the first four games of the season at right tackle while Moton recovered from blood clots, and he finished the game against the Bucs after Moton's injury. According to Next Gen Stats, Freeling has allowed three hits, 18 total pressures, and 3.0 sacks. All three sacks came in Weeks 1-3, with none in Week 4 or his Week 6 action.

"I think a lot of it is just the same things that I'm coached to do," Freeling said of the progress. "When a sack happens, unfortunately you can't really see it on the iPads on the sideline, but when you get back to the film and actually see it like, oh, I know what I could have done better.

"It's one thing getting beat, but it's another thing beating yourself. So I can get over getting beat, but when I beat myself, I'm like, OK, I've got to get better, there's something I've got to do to get better at my technique and all that."