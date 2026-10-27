Know Your Foe: Week 8, Green Bay Packers

Skill players to watch

Jordan Love has an arsenal in the passing game. Christian Watson (sixth) and Matthew Golden (10th) are both in the Top 10 in total receiving yards league-wide. Watson is second league-wide with six receiving touchdowns. Both are also in the Top 10 of explosive plays (catches of 20-plus yards), with 15 for Watson and 14 for Golden.

The Packers didn't practice on Monday, and only an estimated report was released. However, the report listed Golden as a DNP (did not participate) with a shoulder and foot injury.

At tight end, the Packers have Tucker Kraft, a big-bodied brawler with 29 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns this season. Over the Packers' three-game win streak from Week 4-6, Kraft gained 28 or more yards after the catch in each game.

In Week 7, Green Bay returned running back Josh Jacobs. He spent the first six games on the commissioner's exempt list following a May arrest on misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor destruction of property charges. Jacobs remains under investigation by the league and could still face suspension, but for now, he is allowed to play.

Before his return, the Packers ranked last in the league, averaging 59.8 yards per game on the ground. Against the Lions, Jacobs ran for 36 yards on 11 carries. Green Bay still ranks last in the league in rushing, but the average rose slightly to 59.9 yards per game.