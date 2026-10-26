Week 8 Monday Injury Report: Banged-up in a short week

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers enter a short week banged up, beyond the big injury from Sunday.
The Panthers had a walk-through on Monday as they prepared for Thursday's game against the Packers, so the injury report is a projection, but it had a lot of names on it.
The Panthers had five players listed as non-participants Monday, including outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), guards Damien Lewis (knee) and Torricelli Simpkins III (ankle), defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (hand) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee).
Wide receiver Jalen Coker (shoulder) was listed as limited, while quarterback Bryce Young (knee) was listed as full participants.
Earlier Monday, the team placed veteran right tackle Taylor Moton on injured reserve.
Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly receives his Ring of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime of the Panthers Week 7 game.