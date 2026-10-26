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Week 8 Monday Injury Report: Banged-up in a short week

The Panthers had a walk-through Monday as they prepare for Thursday's game at Green Bay, and were without a number of key pieces.

Oct 26, 2026 at 05:17 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers enter a short week banged up, beyond the big injury from Sunday.

The Panthers had a walk-through on Monday as they prepared for Thursday's game against the Packers, so the injury report is a projection, but it had a lot of names on it.

The Panthers had five players listed as non-participants Monday, including outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), guards Damien Lewis (knee) and Torricelli Simpkins III (ankle), defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (hand) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee).

Wide receiver Jalen Coker (shoulder) was listed as limited, while quarterback Bryce Young (knee) was listed as full participants.

Earlier Monday, the team placed veteran right tackle Taylor Moton on injured reserve.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

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