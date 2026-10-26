Panthers place right tackle Taylor Moton on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers knew last night they'd be without Taylor Moton "a while," and Monday it became official.
The Panthers placed the veteran right tackle on injured reserve Monday, as was expected.
Moton suffered what Panthers head coach Dave Canales called a fractured fibula during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
To replace him on the active roster, they signed outside linebacker Nick Hampton to the active roster from the practice squad.
Hampton, who spent the offseason and training camp here, was elevated from the practice squad to play in Sunday's game.
They filled the spot on the practice squad by signing linebacker Ja'Markis Weston, who has spent time with the Seahawks. The University of Florida product has also spent time with the Jets.
Check out some of Sunday's best game action shots as the Panthers take on the Buccaneers in Week 7.