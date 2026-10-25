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Week 7 Inactives vs. Tampa Bay: No Jaelan Phillips this week

The starting outside linebacker was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Plus all the inactives for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Oct 25, 2026 at 11:33 AM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are going to be without outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips today, and they're going with a new look on the offensive line.

Phillips is among the seven inactives for today's game against the Buccaneers, with the hamstring injury he reaggravated last week in Philadelphia.

Without him, they'll start Princely Umanmielen opposite Patrick Jones II.

Also inactive Sunday are tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, emergency third quarterback Haynes King, running back AJ Dillon, center Sam Hecht, offensive tackle Stone Forsythe, and defensive tackle TeRah Edwards.

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That means Monroe Freeling is in line to back up at tackle behind Rasheed Walker and Taylor Moton, while Torricelli Simpkins III and Corey Bullock are up this week to back up across the line. Hecht has been active as the backup center prior to this week, but both Bullock and Simpkins can snap.

They promoted outside linebacker Nick Hampton and cornerback Robert Rochell from the practice squad by standard elevation, adding depth at their positions.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
OLB Jaelan Phillips
QB Haynes King (emergency third QB)
RB AJ Dillon
C Sam Hecht
OT Stone Forsythe
DT TeRah Edwards

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

WR Emeka Egbuka
CB Ayden Garnes
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
6T Luke Goedeke
G Billy Schrauth
DL DeMonte Capehart

Arrival Gallery | Panthers vs. Buccaneers | October 25, 2026

View photos of the Panthers as they arrive to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Buccaneers in Week 7.

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