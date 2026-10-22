Three takeaways from coordinators, including Bryce Young's acting job, linebacker play, and more

"First, really sorry to see Thomas get hurt, really unbelievable competitor, easy to see him as the engine of our special teams — always driving forward, helps the guys get going," Smith said. "What Dave was referring to was within the game, so he gets hurt during the game at the beginning there, so he ends up getting replaced by four guys throughout the four different phases, because he was doing slightly different jobs on all of those. Some of the guys switched positions. David Moore came in on the kickoff team. Trevis Gipson came in on kickoff return. Bobby Okereke came in on punt, and then on punt return, Tyrel Dodson entered the field.

"If you're preparing for a new game, it wouldn't necessarily go the same way, but just how a game goes, who's available for that day, makes each one of those kind of like a circumstantial change, because who can best replace what he's doing on those?