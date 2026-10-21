Panthers defense preparing for multiple quarterbacks for the third time this season

Starting Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has been sidelined since Week 3 when he dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand. Rookie Jalon Daniels stepped in for Mayfield to finish that Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and has started the three games since.

Daniels is 1-2 in his starts, giving Tampa Bay its only win of the season so far. Overall, he has a 61.2 completion percentage for 501 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions. He is mobile and is second on the team in rushing yards, with 126 yards on 20 carries.

Mayfield is also not afraid to run and is third on the team in rushing, with 65 yards on 11 carries during his three-game tenure to start the season. In that action, the veteran went 61-of-96 (63.5 percent) for 615 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.