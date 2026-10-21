Panthers defense preparing for multiple quarterbacks for the third time this season

CHARLOTTE — For better or for worse, the Panthers are getting good at preparing for multiple quarterback options. They did so in Week 2 against the Falcons, when Atlanta didn't name Cooper Rush the starter until Friday afternoon. They did so again in Week 6, when the Eagles unexpectedly ruled out Jalen Hurts on Thursday afternoon, and the defense had to adjust on the fly to create a game plan for Tanner McKee.
Both games were wins, giving Carolina confidence they can roll with those punches. And they have to, since, for the third time in six games, the Panthers are building a game plan for the Buccaneers without knowing for sure who they'll face at quarterback on Sunday.
"That's a good question," laughed safety Nick Scott when asked if he's tired of preparing for multiple quarterbacks.
"No, I don't even look at — there's only one quarterback on the field," he continued. "So, whoever we got, that's who we got."
Starting Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has been sidelined since Week 3 when he dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand. Rookie Jalon Daniels stepped in for Mayfield to finish that Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and has started the three games since.
Daniels is 1-2 in his starts, giving Tampa Bay its only win of the season so far. Overall, he has a 61.2 completion percentage for 501 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions. He is mobile and is second on the team in rushing yards, with 126 yards on 20 carries.
Mayfield is also not afraid to run and is third on the team in rushing, with 65 yards on 11 carries during his three-game tenure to start the season. In that action, the veteran went 61-of-96 (63.5 percent) for 615 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
"Their scheme is their scheme," said Scott, "and as far as what the quarterback does in the pocket, that's more with the front. We got to guard who we got to guard week in and week out."
To Scott's point, while the secondary may need to focus more on the receivers a QB is throwing to, the defensive front would appreciate more heads-up on who they're facing.
Mayfield practiced on Wednesday, the first time he's done so since the injury more than three weeks ago. The Bucs have said throughout that Mayfield's availability would depend on his ability to grip the football. He did that on Wednesday, albeit with a glove on his hand.
"I think he's coming along fine," coach Todd Bowles told reporters. "Once he got warmed up, he started looking pretty good as practice went on. We'll continue to monitor him and see how he goes through the week.
"It was encouraging to see him do the things we wanted him to do."
The Bucs will continue to evaluate how Mayfield's hand reacts to action throughout the week before deciding whether he returns against the Panthers or Daniels makes his fourth start.
Panthers coach Dave Canales spent a year in Tampa as the Bucs' offensive coordinator with Mayfield. And if there's one thing he knows about the QB, it's that he's tough.
"If I know Baker and he's out there practicing, he's playing," said Canales on Wednesday. "This is a guy that's going to try to fight through things, going to try to get back out there and help his team. He's a great teammate. He's tough, so I expect to see him out there."
In Tampa, Bowles acknowledged Mayfield's toughness and penchant for pushing through things as well, but also pointed out this injury is less about gutting it out and more about how the ball actually leaves his hands.
"I think it's a different injury," said Bowles. "This one's a thumb. You can kind of gauge it off how he throws and how he feels and how he takes snaps under center and how he feels afterward.
"I think that's kind of a different deal than a shoulder and the bruises and all those things he's kind of added up to. This one, you can see flat out, and you can kind of know whether you want to play him or not."
Whether or not the Bucs want Mayfield to play remains to be seen. But late decisions and quick changes have become the norm for the Panthers' defense. What's one more week?
See photos from the Panthers Wednesday practice (Oct. 21, 2026) as they prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.