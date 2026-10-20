Know Your Foe: Week 7, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A legacy leads the defense

During the Bucs' overtime loss to the Steelers on Sunday, TV cameras caught a moment between rookie Bucs linebacker Josiah Trotter and Pittsburgh's legendary quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. As the linebacker talked to the QB, Rodgers said, "I knew your dad." It's unclear whether he then said "and he was better" or "and you're better," but the moment made both men laugh and talk glowingly about each other afterward.

It also highlighted the defensive legacy the Bucs drafted when picking up Trotter in the second round of April's draft. His father, longtime Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, played 11 years and made four Pro Bowls.

The Bucs' Trotter leads the team with 52 tackles, and that despite missing Week 3 with a shoulder injury. He also has 1.0 sack, an interception, and two passes defensed.

Second-year edge rusher David Walker is making an extremely efficient impact on defense as well. Walker tore his ACL in training camp last season, so this year is his first introduction to opponents. Despite playing just 26 percent of snaps so far, he leads the team with 4.0 sacks. No other defender has more than 1.0.