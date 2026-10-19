 Skip to main content
Advertising

The MVP chants are getting louder, but Bryce Young is staying calm after another historical performance

The quarterback is one of only six quarterbacks in NFL history to reach a monumental stat, raising the volume on the MVP chants from fans and teammates.

Oct 19, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Kassidy Hill
Chuba pointing to Bryce

PHILADELPHIA — By the time Panthers players made their way back to the locker room after a 25-14 win over the Eagles, a video was already making the rounds on social media, and through the Carolina locker room.

It was a short clip of Bryce Young using the hard count on the road — in one of the most notoriously tough places to play, mind you — to make Philly players jump early on fourth down, resulting in a first down that put Carolina in a goal-to-go situation (of which they took advantage).

After Young realized the count had worked, he shot up, a grin shining behind his helmet as he pointed two fingers indicating the first down.

Related Links

As the video made its way around the locker room, someone asked Nick Scott, as he was standing next to Young, if he'd yet to see the clip of his quarterback being cocky, as he is never wont to do. Scott, the self-proclaimed biggest Bryce Young fan, quipped, "Oh, Bryce being cocky? Like going out there and just throwing for 225 (yards) and two touchdowns every week?"

Safety Zakee Wheatley and quarterback Bryce Young #9 are seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, P.A.
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers

Well, no, it's more like — at least — 281 yards, since the Week 6 performance was technically his lowest output of the season thus far and still more than he threw for in 43 games over his first three seasons (including last year's playoff game).

After listening to Dave Canales' victory speech, though, one understands where Scott got his numbers, since the coach shared with his team that their quarterback is the first player in team history with at least 225 passing yards and a touchdown pass in each of the team's first five games of a season.

He is also one of only six quarterbacks in NFL history to have at least 280 passing yards, a touchdown pass, and one or fewer interceptions in each of his team's first five games of a season. He joins Peyton Manning (2013 and 2009), Donovan McNabb (2006), Kyle Orton  (2010), Aaron Rodgers (2011) and Steve Young (1998).

Manning won MVP and was named an All-Pro both years he accomplished the feat, as did Rodgers. Steve Young was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the 1998 season.

Through five games, Young has 1,549 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and only two interceptions.

Asked what these kinds of stats say about his quarterback, tight end Tommy Tremble didn't blink before responding, "It says that man should be winning MVP. He's the best quarterback in the league, man. He's balling."

101826_CARvsPHI_AS204828
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

It was a sentiment echoed — once again — by fans as Young left the field, though unlike after the Week 4 win against the Lions, this was on the road, in a tough place to play. Yet when the quarterback jogged off the field Sunday afternoon, it was to a chorus of MVP chants from those Panthers fans still in the stands.

Young, as is his norm, deflected the praise back as gratitude.

"Super grateful for the support, all the Panthers fans being able to be out here, all the way in the building and feeling the support, we all feel that, so we all feed off of that," said Young. "Again, whether it's here or there, just the support for all of us is huge, so we're super grateful for everyone, and we're going to keep working."

That work, that commitment to work, for that matter, is exactly why coaches and teammates feel Young is flourishing this season. He's always been dedicated to the process, but what's more impressive is he stayed that dedicated even when things were bleak.

The payoff is showing up now in spades.

"He's just trying to win the game, and whatever that looks like, that's what Bryce is trying to do," said Canales. "He took care of the ball today, and he threw it away when he had to. He found some extra yards running down there in that red zone, that last red zone shot that really gave us an opportunity to continue to drive.

"So that's where his mind is focused on. He'll be the first one up here telling you he doesn't care about the records and the stats. The only stat he cares about is winning, and the guys know that that's true about him. And if he continues to play like this, it gives us a great chance."

Game Action Gallery | Panthers vs. Eagles | October 18, 2026

View some of the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

101826_CARvsPHI_AS209119
1 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS209174
2 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS209199
3 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS209209
4 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS209230
5 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS304362
6 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS304373
7 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS304401
8 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS304464
9 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS304467
10 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB101930
11 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB101940
12 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB102054-2
13 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB102112
14 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB102222
15 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB102266
16 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB305439
17 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_SB305449
18 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_SB305452
19 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_SB305456
20 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_SB305462
21 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_SB305470
22 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_SB305473
23 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_SB305477
24 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_SB305480
25 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_SB305483
26 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_SB305486
27 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_SB305493
28 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_SB305496
29 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_SB305504
30 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT007346
31 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT007367
32 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT007368
33 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT007377
34 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT007390
35 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT007457
36 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT007579
37 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT007646-3
38 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT106113
39 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS304795
40 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB102579
41 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB102602
42 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB102621
43 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT008104
44 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT008131
45 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT008154
46 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT106220
47 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT106241
48 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT106323
49 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS200078
50 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS200084-2
51 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS200164
52 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT106859
53 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT106917
54 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT106982
55 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS200082
56 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS200573
57 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS200574
58 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS200575
59 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB206679
60 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB206705
61 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB206806
62 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB306133
63 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT009129
64 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT107190
65 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS201164
66 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS201188-2
67 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS201591
68 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS201594
69 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS201700
70 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT009158
71 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT107281
72 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT107317
73 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT107363
74 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT107479
75 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT107488
76 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS202145
77 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS202173-2
78 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS202277
79 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS202278
80 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS202377
81 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB206619
82 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB206627
83 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB206649
84 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB206730
85 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB206734
86 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB206956
87 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT107823
88 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT107828
89 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS202749
90 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS202990
91 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB306266
92 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT009283
93 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT009326
94 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT009487
95 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT108268
96 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS203982
97 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS305278
98 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS305294
99 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS305318
100 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS305345
101 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS305356
102 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT108710
103 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS204241
104 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS204291
105 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB208296
106 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB208469
107 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT009736 1
108 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT108645
109 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT108676
110 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS204431
111 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS204828
112 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS305778
113 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT109206
114 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT109277
115 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT109398
116 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT109435
117 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT109444
118 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT109477
119 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS200497
120 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB209327
121 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB209337
122 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT109668
123 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS200714-2
124 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS200714
125 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS200715-2
126 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS200715
127 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB209448
128 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT109773
129 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS201288-2
130 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS201288
131 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS201401
132 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT009942
133 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS201871
134 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS305948-2
135 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB209939
136 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT101372
137 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT101430
138 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS306238-2
139 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB103544
140 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB103551
141 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB306574
142 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_SB306593
143 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_AS202681
144 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB306661
145 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_SB306697-2
146 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT102267
147 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB206733
148 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB206899
149 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT102318
150 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT102415
151 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT102424
152 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT102524-2
153 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT102524
154 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT102553
155 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT102583
156 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT102681
157 / 165
zt/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS203555
158 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS203620
159 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS203672
160 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS203698
161 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_AS203995
162 / 165
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB206927
163 / 165
Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
101826_CARvsPHI_SB306847
164 / 165
Sarah Boeke
101826_CARvsPHI_ZT000341
165 / 165
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Inside The Numbers: Panthers at Eagles in Week 6

A look at some of the key stats from the game, as well as the snap counts from Sunday's win over the Eagles in Week 6.

news

Play of the Day: Jalen Coker proves, once again, he can do it all

The receiver started a play in the third quarter from an entirely new position, but proved once again, he can do a little bit of everything, converting a third-down that helped change the game for the Panthers' offense.

news

Panthers celebrate JJ Jansen, but also had some jokes

From the surprise posterior view in a team meeting Saturday night to the record-breaking appearance early, the Panthers were fully in the moment with the 40-year-old long snapper on a historic day.

news

Chuba Hubbard and Tommy Tremble, together as usual, combine for a dominant day in Panthers' win

The two longtime stalwarts for the Panthers combined for three touchdowns on Sunday, fueling a huge Week 6 win that felt like old times for the best friends.

news

Panthers defense turns in resilient game, despite penalties

The Panthers set a record for penalty yards committed in a game, but also held a patchwork Eagles offense in check, as they improved to 3-2.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers grind out a win in Philadelphia

The Panthers improved to 3-2 with a gritty win, that fit with the host city's history. It took them a while to get there, but they made plays down the stretch to pull away for the win.

news

It's official: JJ Jansen is now the league's all-time leader in games for a long snapper

The 40-year-old Jansen broke out of a tie with Trey Junkin in the first quarter, moving him to 282 games played — the most by anyone at his position.

news

Week 6 Inactives at Philadelphia: Monroe Freeling out this week

The Panthers will be without the rookie right tackle, who left the Detroit game before the bye with a knee injury.

news

DeVonta Smith keeps getting DeVonta Smith's mail; can't get his nickname

There will be two DeVonta Smith's on the field today as the Panthers take on the Eagles. They've run parallel lives, sharing names, nicknames, fan mail, and packages of underwear — even if it was intended for the other person.

news

"Stomp the puddle": Examining how the Panthers employ RPOs in both subtle and explosive ways

Run-pass options have been a part of the Panthers offense for years under Dave Canales. They came alive in explosive ways in Week 4, but Carolina coaches and players explain how the concepts are always a subtle part of the plan and why Bryce Young is able to run them so well.

news

Panthers add three to the active roster

The team activated Taylor Moton, Turk Wharton, and Trevor Etienne, among other moves on Saturday, adding depth for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Eagles.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising