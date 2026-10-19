The MVP chants are getting louder, but Bryce Young is staying calm after another historical performance

PHILADELPHIA — By the time Panthers players made their way back to the locker room after a 25-14 win over the Eagles, a video was already making the rounds on social media, and through the Carolina locker room.
It was a short clip of Bryce Young using the hard count on the road — in one of the most notoriously tough places to play, mind you — to make Philly players jump early on fourth down, resulting in a first down that put Carolina in a goal-to-go situation (of which they took advantage).
After Young realized the count had worked, he shot up, a grin shining behind his helmet as he pointed two fingers indicating the first down.
As the video made its way around the locker room, someone asked Nick Scott, as he was standing next to Young, if he'd yet to see the clip of his quarterback being cocky, as he is never wont to do. Scott, the self-proclaimed biggest Bryce Young fan, quipped, "Oh, Bryce being cocky? Like going out there and just throwing for 225 (yards) and two touchdowns every week?"
Well, no, it's more like — at least — 281 yards, since the Week 6 performance was technically his lowest output of the season thus far and still more than he threw for in 43 games over his first three seasons (including last year's playoff game).
After listening to Dave Canales' victory speech, though, one understands where Scott got his numbers, since the coach shared with his team that their quarterback is the first player in team history with at least 225 passing yards and a touchdown pass in each of the team's first five games of a season.
He is also one of only six quarterbacks in NFL history to have at least 280 passing yards, a touchdown pass, and one or fewer interceptions in each of his team's first five games of a season. He joins Peyton Manning (2013 and 2009), Donovan McNabb (2006), Kyle Orton (2010), Aaron Rodgers (2011) and Steve Young (1998).
Manning won MVP and was named an All-Pro both years he accomplished the feat, as did Rodgers. Steve Young was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the 1998 season.
Through five games, Young has 1,549 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and only two interceptions.
Asked what these kinds of stats say about his quarterback, tight end Tommy Tremble didn't blink before responding, "It says that man should be winning MVP. He's the best quarterback in the league, man. He's balling."
It was a sentiment echoed — once again — by fans as Young left the field, though unlike after the Week 4 win against the Lions, this was on the road, in a tough place to play. Yet when the quarterback jogged off the field Sunday afternoon, it was to a chorus of MVP chants from those Panthers fans still in the stands.
Young, as is his norm, deflected the praise back as gratitude.
"Super grateful for the support, all the Panthers fans being able to be out here, all the way in the building and feeling the support, we all feel that, so we all feed off of that," said Young. "Again, whether it's here or there, just the support for all of us is huge, so we're super grateful for everyone, and we're going to keep working."
That work, that commitment to work, for that matter, is exactly why coaches and teammates feel Young is flourishing this season. He's always been dedicated to the process, but what's more impressive is he stayed that dedicated even when things were bleak.
The payoff is showing up now in spades.
"He's just trying to win the game, and whatever that looks like, that's what Bryce is trying to do," said Canales. "He took care of the ball today, and he threw it away when he had to. He found some extra yards running down there in that red zone, that last red zone shot that really gave us an opportunity to continue to drive.
"So that's where his mind is focused on. He'll be the first one up here telling you he doesn't care about the records and the stats. The only stat he cares about is winning, and the guys know that that's true about him. And if he continues to play like this, it gives us a great chance."
View some of the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.