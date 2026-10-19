The MVP chants are getting louder, but Bryce Young is staying calm after another historical performance

That work, that commitment to work, for that matter, is exactly why coaches and teammates feel Young is flourishing this season. He's always been dedicated to the process, but what's more impressive is he stayed that dedicated even when things were bleak.

The payoff is showing up now in spades.

"He's just trying to win the game, and whatever that looks like, that's what Bryce is trying to do," said Canales. "He took care of the ball today, and he threw it away when he had to. He found some extra yards running down there in that red zone, that last red zone shot that really gave us an opportunity to continue to drive.