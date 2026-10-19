Panthers celebrate JJ Jansen, but also had some jokes

After the win, there was so much to celebrate, so it wasn't like Jansen's milestone was the only thing people were happy about.

"We shouted him out last night, too," safety Nick Scott said with a knowing laugh. "It was going to be a big day for him, and then we shouted him out again after the game. But JJ is so humble, man. Obviously he doesn't really want a whole bunch of attention on him as a long snapper, and stuff like that. Which just makes it more fun to congratulate him and show him some love for that.

"But that's no small feat, man. It takes a lot to play that many games in this league."

Jansen compared the scene to when he broke his friend and former kicker John Kasay's franchise record for games played with his 222nd, which came during a 2022 win at Seattle for a team that was trying to scrape together a playoff run with an odd lot of characters.

Now, the Panthers were mixing and matching personnel all over the place, with injuries making a hash of both the defensive and special teams lineups (ace Thomas Incoom left the locker room in a boot, forcing them all to adjust, and injuries to starting cornerbacks turned usual contributors like Akayleb Evans into starters on defense). But others stepped up, including practice squad running back Anthony Tyus III, who forced the Eagles into a 9-yard punt with his near-block. And the offense did just enough, with Bryce Young having an off day for him, but still managing a pair of touchdowns and 281 passing yards.