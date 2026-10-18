Rapid Reactions: Panthers grind out a win in Philadelphia

Penalties remain a problem

Rookie cornerback Will Lee IIIwas flagged for two pass interferences in the first half, the second one leading directly to an Eagles touchdown.

Couple that with two ineligible-downfield penalties on guard Robert Hunt, and special teams issues, and it was a frustrating first half.

The Panthers were flagged eight times for 105 yards in the first half alone. They finished with 13 for 149 yards, which Dave Canales called "outrageous."

"That's not our football," he said.

The Panthers had three good returns in the first half negated by penalties. A pair of Trevor Etienne returns for 13 and 24 were negated, along with a 50-yard kickoff return by David Moore.