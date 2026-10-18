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Week 6 Inactives at Philadelphia: Monroe Freeling out this week

The Panthers will be without the rookie right tackle, who left the Detroit game before the bye with a knee injury.

Oct 18, 2026 at 11:33 AM
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Darin Gantt
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PHILADELPHIA — The Panthers have set the stage for Taylor Moton to return to the field.

Rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling was inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

He was able to practice on a limited basis twice this week, but was listed as doubtful on the final injury report.

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He's part of an inactive list that's literally heavy with offensive linemen, along with Torricelli Simpkins III and Albert Reese. The Panthers have 11 offensive linemen on their active roster, after bringing Moton back from the NFI list on Saturday.

Also inactive this week were running back AJ Dillon, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, emergency third quarterback Haynes King, and defensive tackle TeRah Edwards. ​

In addition to Moton, the Panthers got defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton back this week, and running back Trevor Etienne.

They promoted running back Anthony Tyus III and cornerback Robert Rochell from the practice squad by standard elevation, adding depth at their positions.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
QB Haynes King (emergency third QB)
RB AJ Dillon
OT Monroe Freeling
OG Torricelli Simpkins
OT Albert Reese
DT TeRah Edwards

EAGLES INACTIVES

WR Hollywood Brown
QB Joe Milton (emergency third QB)
RB Saquon Barkley
DB Michael Carter II
OLB A.J. Epenesa
OLB Jalyx Hunt

Arrival Gallery | Panthers at Eagles | October 18, 2026

View photos of the Panthers as they arrive to Lincon Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

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