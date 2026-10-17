5 things to watch as Panthers prepare for the unknowns in Philadelphia

How do Panthers come out after a bye?

The Panthers have not won coming off a bye week since 2023. The last two seasons under Dave Canales have also seen Carolina win going into the bye week, before dropping that game after the break. Facing an Eagles team that has lost three in a row gives the Panthers a chance to take advantage in a way they haven't in the previous two years. It will mean coming out fast, and not sluggish, against a team that can take advantage.

Canales saw the response and energy from his team in practice this week, giving him faith this will happen.

"My job is to make sure that we have championship processes," said Canales. "The way that we meet the timeliness of people coming out to things, the urgency, the efficiency and flow of a practice; running on and off the field, breaking the huddle with efficiency, immediate communication, signaling our personnel in and out, everything has to — we're practicing for the game, and so everything should feel that way. Everything should have that sense.