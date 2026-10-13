Know Your Foe: Week 6, Philadelphia Eagles

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers (2-2) are heading to the City of Brotherly Love for the second time in four years. But unlike that 2024 matchup, which ended up being a close game, these two teams enter Week 6 in very different positions than they did two years ago.
The Eagles (2-3) are coming off their third straight loss, the last of which was to the Jaguars in one of the most improbable, last-eight-second finishes you'll see. They return from their international London game straight back to Philadelphia, where the Panthers, coming off a bye, will be waiting.
The Panthers are 4-9 all-time against the Eagles, and 1-0 in the postseason. Carolina is 2-4 at home and 2-5 on the road, and 1-0 in the playoffs on the road. Carolina is 2-3 in primetime against the Eagles.
Before Carolina heads to Philly, get to know the 2026 Eagles.
Questions up front
For years, this Eagles team has been defined by a stout offensive line and a nasty run game. A lot of that identity was thrown into question ahead of Week 5 when Eagles stalwart right tackle Lane Johnson suddenly announced his immediate retirement. A day later, Philadelphia answered a trade call and sent interior lineman Cam Jurgens to Baltimore. With Landon Dickerson on injured reserve, Philly has now replaced three starting offensive linemen from Week 1 (as well as backup center Drew Kennedy, whose knee injury kept him out of Week 5).
Running backs Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and backup Tank Bigsby (IR with a core muscle injury) were also out against the Jaguars. It hampered the running game, which put up a total of 22 yards. It also affected the Eagles' ability to control the clock, something they've thrived on in the past (Jacksonville had 10 more minutes of possession).
Will Shipley is Philadelphia's third running back (who started against the Jags), but he left Sunday's game with a foot injury after scoring his first career touchdown.
Barkley was averaging 45.5 yards a game on the ground before his injury. He is considered week-to-week and could return for Week 6 against Carolina. Initial injury reports will be released mid-week.
Hurts always remains a rushing option — he carried the ball 100-plus times each of the last five seasons, including three straight seasons of 150-plus — but is currently averaging just 4.6 carries per game.
Passing game could be contingent on injuries
The Eagles and Jalen Hurts leaned on some depth receivers Sunday in London. Darius Cooper, a second-year undrafted free agent, has only seven receptions this year, but four have been for touchdowns. He has a knack for getting open downfield, and Hurts trusts him to make the catch and turn it into a big play.
Philadelphia traded for Dontayvion Wicks this offseason, and he now leads the Eagles in receiving yards with 260 yards (partly due to DeVonta Smith being sidelined; Smith had 235 yards before missing the last two weeks). Wicks has become a high target for Hurts, especially with DeVonta Smith sidelined with a hamstring injury. Smith and Hollywood Brown were inactive for the Eagles' Week 5 loss, and neither was able to practice last week.
Carter and defense can dominate a game
The Eagles made Jalen Carter the NFL's highest-paid defensive tackle this offseason, and he's earned every penny. He forced two fumbles Sunday on two strip-sacks (albeit fumbles the Jags were able to recover) and recorded three pressures. He is the first defensive tackle with two strip-sacks in a game since Chris Jones in Week 3 of 2020. Carter has already matched his 2025 sack total, with 3.0 sacks through five games.
His presence fuels a unit that posted two goal-line stands against the Jaguars in Week 5.
Entering the game, the Eagles' pass defense was firmly in the middle of the league, holding teams to an average of 222 yards per game through the air. The pass rush has only blitzed 21.5 percent of the time, but has gotten pressure with just four on 32 percent of opponents' drop backs.
Re-live the best moments from Sunday Night Prime Time Football as Panthers legends, special guests, and fans celebrated the return of Sunday Night Football to the Carolinas during the Panthers' 32-26 victory over the Detroit Lions.