Know Your Foe: Week 6, Philadelphia Eagles

Questions up front

For years, this Eagles team has been defined by a stout offensive line and a nasty run game. A lot of that identity was thrown into question ahead of Week 5 when Eagles stalwart right tackle Lane Johnson suddenly announced his immediate retirement. A day later, Philadelphia answered a trade call and sent interior lineman Cam Jurgens to Baltimore. With Landon Dickerson on injured reserve, Philly has now replaced three starting offensive linemen from Week 1 (as well as backup center Drew Kennedy, whose knee injury kept him out of Week 5).

Running backs Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and backup Tank Bigsby (IR with a core muscle injury) were also out against the Jaguars. It hampered the running game, which put up a total of 22 yards. It also affected the Eagles' ability to control the clock, something they've thrived on in the past (Jacksonville had 10 more minutes of possession).

Will Shipley is Philadelphia's third running back (who started against the Jags), but he left Sunday's game with a foot injury after scoring his first career touchdown.

Barkley was averaging 45.5 yards a game on the ground before his injury. He is considered week-to-week and could return for Week 6 against Carolina. Initial injury reports will be released mid-week.