CHARLOTTE - Carolina is heading to Tampa for a crucial primetime matchup that could help decide the NFC South. The Panthers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, November 30 at 8:15 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. Listed below is important information for fans watching and following the game at home.
WATCH ON TV
TELEVISION BROADCAST: ESPN (and streaming on ESPN+)
On The Call: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Joe Buck (analyst), and Lisa Salters & Laura Rutledge (sideline)
WATCH ON MOBILE/APP
Fans can watch live out-of-market games on mobile devices through NFL+. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market. Click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Luke Kuechly (analyst), Jake Delhomme (analyst), and Sharon Thorsland (sideline)
The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing at 10:00 a.m. ET and feature an hour of post-game coverage hosted by Jim Szoke.
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop or mobile devices in the Panthers app in the local Carolina market.
NATIONAL RADIO BROADCAST: Westwood One
On The Call: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst). They'll be joined in studio by Jamie Erdahl and Doug Pederson
SPANISH RADIO BROADCAST: WXNC 97.3 FM
On The Call: Jamie Moreno (play-by-play), Antonio Ramos (analyst)
The Spanish radio broadcast will begin airing at 12:30 p.m. ET
APP & SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the game.
- Download the mobile app here.
- X/Twitter: Panthers
- Facebook: /CarolinaPanthers
- Instagram: Panthers
Panthers Post Game Show
Join the Carolina Panthers Radio Network crew each week for exclusive interviews with players and coaches and recap all the gameday action! The official post game show of the Carolina Panthers.