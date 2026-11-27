CHARLOTTE — The Panthers filled their practice squad vacancy on Friday.
The team signed safety Dan Jackson to the practice squad.
The former University of Georgia safety was originally a seventh-round pick of the Lions in 2025, but spent last season on injured reserve, and was released in cuts to 53 this year.
The former walk-on brings some special teams background, having blocked both a punt and a field goal in college. In his final season at Georgia, he started 13 games and recorded 64 tackles, one forced fumble, five passes defensed, and two interceptions.
Check out the TopCats in action at Bank of America Stadium for the Panthers Week 11 game against the Ravens.