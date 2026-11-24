CHARLOTTE — This world is full of stuff to argue about. And many people choose that option. But for most of us, this week is a good reminder that we're all so fortunate, in so many ways.
Thanksgiving is, to me, the greatest of the holidays, and not just because of the unlimited pie and license to listen to "Alice's Restaurant" on a loop, or until my family throws me out (but they expect it, so they tolerate me). Being around your people and being grateful for what you have are two things none of us do enough of.
And listen, if you woke up this morning in Charlotte or the greater Carolinas, and had a leisure pursuit such as football on your mind, you are among the most fortunate 1 percent of every human being who has ever lived.
And it's good to remember that not everyone is so lucky, and this is the time of year when we share. Every religious tradition in the world talks about taking care of your neighbors, and whatever that looks like for you, I encourage it. This town has been good to me, and anything I can do to make it good for all the people who live here and not just the lucky ones, I'm going to try.
But even here at the day job, I also feel compelled to remind people that we're pretty lucky too.
This team is not that far removed from being in a less fortunate place. As we sit here today, the Panthers are 5-5 and two games clear of the NFC South, the first time they've had a division lead that big since 2015. But it's not just the lead; it's the way it's happening.
The Panthers are approaching the intersection of NFC South Good and Good, and getting closer to that next level. They've done that by playing a sustainable brand of football, with an improved roster, and the kind of culture that allows good things to happen more than once. This is a healthy place now, and guys like coming to work, and they're getting better at the work as they go. They're not all the way there yet; it's going to take time to build the roster to the point it needs to reach to sustainably contend, but it's getting better with every passing year.
There's no guarantee the lead is going to hold, but the Panthers have stacked enough weeks and seasons under Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis and Dave Canales and made enough progress that you can tell that this is what they want it to look like, and they're doing things on purpose.
In the NFL, that's a lot. And it's worth being grateful for. So let's get to the mail.
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No comments/questions referencing the game except the Panthers are committed to driving the fans crazy. Win at Tampa next week, and things will be looking real good.
While we live with the ups and downs of the Panthers, the bottom line is to be thankful and blessed for what we have and that all have a safe and healthy holiday season. Keep Pounding. — Tom, Trent Woods, NC
That's what I'm talking about. Walk with a spirit of gratitude and see what follows you around in life.
If the games were boring, this wouldn't be nearly as much fun. I've seen a lot of weird stuff in this building, but few things matched that first half Sunday. As I wrote in our Rapid Reactions, that game put a lampshade on its head, started dancing, and told everybody it loved them before halftime, and it wasn't finished yet.
And when I ran into the venerable Carl "Tater" Smith in the hallway later and asked him if he had ever been a part of anything like that, he thought about it for a minute and then declared: "No."
(Although he did then reference a game when he was with the Saints and there was a fire in the rafters, so consider that as context.)
If you were sitting out in the elements for that one, you will not forget it.
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I was just wondering, after the last few games, if it's time to bring back the moniker from the early days. To wit, the "Cardiac Cats" — John, Leland, NC
My instinct is to say "too soon." But maybe there's something to it.
You've seen all the stats about Bryce Young and the fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives. Also, Ryan Fitzgerald has six game-winning kicks, just the second kicker in NFL history with at least six game-winning field goals in his first two seasons, joining Dan Bailey (who had eight for Dallas in 2011 and 2012).
But the whole team seems to have a little of that.
Since Dave Canales took over as head coach in 2024, they're 10-5 in games decided by three points or fewer, the most in the league in that span. While you might prefer to just run away with one, where's the fun in that? And if you're going to be in them, it's helpful to know how to close them out, because as the stakes get higher around here, those games carry extra weight.
Again, that 2003 team that coined the phrase did go to the Super Bowl, so the bar is pretty high, but they're moving in the right direction. And for putting the positive vibes into the universe, I'll go ahead and make you this week's Friend Of The Mailbag, and get the appropriate honorarium on the way to you.
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Watched the game today and was proud of how our team played! That being said, we need to kick Tampa Bay's ass! Set the tone and take the division title! What say you? — Craig, Smithfield, NC
Sounds like a great idea, and I'm sure they'd agree.
This week is big for a lot of reasons.
To start, the Panthers will leave Tampa Tuesday morning with the division lead, one way or the other. Being up two in the NFC South is a long time coming (the Panthers haven't had this kind of lead in the division since the final week of the 2015 season).
But you definitely want to win that one, and not just because the Bucs came in here Week 7 and left with a 43-13 win (spoiling the Luke Kuechly party in the process). So the Panthers kind of owe them one.
With the tiebreaker situation what it is, it's a need-to, if not a have-to. But a serious want-to.
You don't want to get swept by a division opponent anyway, but that's the first tiebreaker in a head-to-head situation if they end up with the same record. And after last year's three-way tie, that's going to be in the back of everyone's mind until it isn't. (The Panthers won the tiebreaker with the Bucs and Falcons in 2025 by virtue of sweeping Atlanta.)
The Bucs know the importance of this, because if it gets deeper in the tiebreaker order, they're against the wall, since they'd lose a common games tiebreaker to anyone in the division since they haven't won a game against either the AFC North or NFC North teams the whole division plays this year.
It's a lot, and it can get confusing, so the easiest way is to just handle business Monday night and leave with a three-game lead over the Bucs.
Happy Thanksgiving, Mailbag Family! I am thankful for each and every single one of you. One day there will be a Mailbag meetup. That game on Sunday made my day. What a Panthers win!
After hearing everyone call Will Lee's forced fumble a "Peanut Punch," I did some research and had no idea that former Panther Charles Tillman popularized the move. I also read that Tillman used to be an FBI agent, so of course that got me thinking: what's the coolest job you know of that a former Panther took after retiring from football?
Are there any former Panthers turned acridologists? — Zach, Evanston, IL
For starters, that puts you even with Kassidy Hill, who didn't know the esteemed Mr. Tillman was the namesake of the move. She was promptly scolded and taught some history so that she can one day responsibly take over for me when I retire.
One of the cool things about football, and one of my favorite parts of this life, is that a football team contains multitudes. Every geographic and demographic corner of the world is represented in a locker room. Black, white, rich, poor, smart, perhaps slightly less-smart (with rare exceptions, these guys all spent at least three years in college), outgoing, introvert — it's a microcosm of the world. So guys bring their own backgrounds into this short time frame, and go back out into the world with their own interests.
Among the stars, there are a few unique current jobs. I mean, Ryan Kalil is an actual Hollywood producer. Jake Delhomme breeds thoroughbred racehorses. Dan Morgan's the general manager of a football team. Greg Olsen and Luke Kuechly talk about football on TV when they're not coaching a middle school team. And there are lots of high school coaches, and some firemen and cops — Kemp Rasmussen and Dwight Stone stayed here in town to serve with the Charlotte Fire Department and CMPD, respectively. Ryan Sutter, whose career lasted one play, was a fireman before he was a reality television star.
But a lot of these guys use the networking and connections available to them to build businesses. Former running back Tshimanga Biakabutuka owns a string of Bojangles' franchises. Former long snapper Jason Kyle owns Press Coffee in his home state of Arizona, and former offensive lineman Jeff Byers is the co-founder and CEO of Momentous, a supplement company.
The moral of this story is that football is just one part of a full life, and a lot of guys are doing really cool things long after that part is over.
Which is all the more incentive for you to GET BACK TO CLASS, ZACH.
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Will Brady Christensen be activated to replace Luke Fortner for next week's game? Thanks! — Gary, Summerville, SC
The Panthers did not activate Christensen to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, which was their deadline to do so, so he's going to stay on injured reserve for the rest of the season.
Which is a shame for Brady, who has been through a lot with this organization, and has been a model citizen and a consistent player since he came here in the third round of the 2021 draft. His ability to start at all five positions and play them capably is one of the hardest things to do in this business.
But he's also 30 years old, and coming off a torn Achilles, which is one of the hardest injuries to come back from in a sport built on explosive ability. And during training camp, he looked like a guy who was coming off an injury.
But the other reality, as mentioned above, is that this roster deeper and better than the one he left, in some specific ways.
Even if he was activated, he wouldn't have replaced Fortner this week, as Luke's a capable center who is very good at the communications part of the job. And they have a center they want to groom for the future in Sam Hecht. And they have a couple of guys with center-guard flexibility in Torricelli Simpkins III and Corey Bullock (both 24 years old, and closer in build to the widebodies like Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt). So it was going to be hard to find a path to a helmet on Sunday for Christensen, even if they found a roster spot for him. (And at the time they opened Brady's window to practice, the guards were dinged up and it appeared they might need him any moment.)
It truly is unfortunate, because Brady is the kind of dude you want to be teammates or neighbors with — he's thoughtful and courteous and curious and works hard and is one of the most active players in the community.
But as the Panthers improve on the field, this team will get harder to make every year, and these kinds of tough decisions will become more common.
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Section 227 'Ol Guy, "Banging Jamie" with something that has to be said and passed up to HQ. The Hall of Honor. Important to the fans, old stadium or renovated. Delhomme took us to a Super Bowl after he got his chance in the second half ...won that first game v Jacksonville with "The Catch" by Ricky Proehl right in front of us! He is Rightfully on the Wall. Wesley Walls, smoothest, most dependable TE; he is on the Wall. Well, ....WE the Fans feel....three more need to go up on the wall.
Cam Newton took us to a Super Bowl, ... gave his heart for the Panthers. Gave the TD balls to the kids, . . . a lot of TD balls.
Luke Kuechly, . . . greatest LB I ever watched. His Game in Dallas on Thanksgiving 2015, two interceptions to finish Tomy Romo, a thing of beauty.
Greg Olson, . . . as good as Walls. A TE you see once a decade.
Those 3 GOT to GO UP on the WALL.....!!! FANS DEMAND IT.
Cam on the Wall at the 50 yd line, next to Julius (same kind of Freak of Nature ). Then Luke (he's already in the HOF for goodness ' sake). Then Olsen. My Question: do you disagree? Will you pass this on to HQ?
Also, I got my FOTM shirt. I have an old T that says "Friend of the Devil" (from back in my 'ol Deadhead days.) I'm gonna hang your "Friend of the Mailbag".....up next to it.
One seat partner, Carissa, had the best quote I've heard in quite a few
years... that you are free to use when you think your fans need to hear it;
"Being a Panther Fan Builds Character, Teaches you to be humble!" — James, Gastonia, NC
First off, glad you got your shirt; sent out a shipment last week. If you've been named an FOTM and haven't gotten one, check your email (including your spam folder) so I can get everyone covered.
As for the Hall of Honor, I don't disagree with what you said, but I think you're short a few.
I think Cam (the only league MVP in franchise history) and Luke (the defensive player of the year and Hall of Famer) are in a different category, and those two obviously deserve recognition.
And I don't argue that Olsen should be up there someday; I just think you should also consider Ryan Kalil and Thomas Davis.
Other than Cam and Luke, I think Kalil is the most deserving of the lot. He was a three-time All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler, and should have earned All-Decade recognition because he was one of the best centers in the game the entire time he was playing. The only reason he wasn't was that his career straddled two decades. His career effectively from 2007 to 2016, which means he was too late to get in on the 2000s, and done for long enough that he wasn't top of mind for the 2010s. But of the four guys honored on those two All-Decade teams (Kevin Mawae, Olin Kruetz, Maurkice Pouncey, and Alex Mack), he's arguably better than at least two of them, and there are some numbers to back that up.
And yes, all that you said about Olsen is true, and he's deserving, and so is Davis, who came back from three ACL tears, played in the Super Bowl with a broken arm (he literally gave his body to this place), and won the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.
As for the order and the timing, I'll leave that to smarter people than me. But I think if you're making the case, those five stand out in my mind.
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A very strange game to say the least! Great win and grit by both offense and defense, at different times. It is great to see the offense getting back to earlier season form. Bryce made some great throws, but I bet he would like to have the interception back. I thought Jalen Coker may have been a better option for that pass. Defense made great adjustments in the second half to give the offense a chance, and a great interception to basically end the game.
I felt this game was closer than it needed to be, but sometimes things happen. I thought we did better with the penalties, but they were still a major factor. Unfortunately, I really thought there were several bad calls again by the referees. I am still trying to figure out how Derrick Brown, at 330 lbs, is meant to stop on a dime, does not extend his arms, but gets called for unnecessary roughness, among others.
I know nobody in the organization can say anything negative about the officiating, or they will face a fine. But this is getting beyond ridiculous. The inconsistencies in calling a flag on one team but not on the other make me not want to watch football with the exception of my Panthers. Is there anything the organization can do to address the unfairness that I feel a lot of fans are seeing? Thanks for your great work, Darin. — Ronnie, Boiling Springs, SC
What a game! The Panthers just "Kept Pounding" no matter the high or low, down nine points before I was settled in my seat. Didn't matter. The Panthers came right back. Wasn't perfect. Win the turnover battle and a good chance you will win the game. My question is about the rules about protecting the QB. The call made on DB for roughing the QB seemed to be really marginal at best. Just how much contact is considered excessive? Officials are turning the game into flag football. — Norm, Greenville, SC
The amount that Trey Hendrickson applied to Bryce is too much, and the amount Brown applied to Jacoby Brissett was not the same, by any reasonable standard.
Brown clearly thought he was on the right side of the law; others might disagree, but there's a gulf between his hit on Brissett and Hendrickson's landing with his body weight on Young. Those are judgment calls, and it's hard to argue successfully against that kind.
Realistically, the laws of physics make it hard for a Derrick Brown in motion to stop. He could have hugged Brissett and picked him up and carried him until he slowed, but there wasn't a lot else he could have done. And because Derrick is the size he is, it's one of those plays that can look like a penalty even if it isn't.
The good news is, Young is now old enough to get that call.
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Man, that's gotta be two of the more impressive wins this team has had in recent years, beating halfway decent teams AND the refs. All this focus lately on Chuba Hubbard keeps making me think: do you think we gave up on Matt Rhule too early? Or at least owe him an apology, a thank you, or something? I remember all the crap people gave him, and I could be forgetting someone, but it seems to me he gave us at least four of our most foundational players in DB, Jaycee Horn, Tommy Tremble, and Chuba (looks like Julie Rhule might know a thing or two about football, huh?). And maybe Tommy to a lesser extent and not much outside of those guys, but still, I think they're three or four pretty big pieces. And don't get me wrong, I like Canales and where we're currently heading, I just wonder what if sometimes. — Jonathan, Bakersville, NC
Wish him and his family nothing but health and luck at Nebraska, especially after last week's win over a ranked team, but things are better and more stable now.
A couple of things to point out, though, beginning with that 2020 draft happened when general manager Marty Hurney was still here. In case you've forgotten, he's the guy who never truly missed on a first-round pick, was better in the rest of the draft than people want to credit him for (guys like Kalil, Charles Johnson, Captain Munnerlyn, Josh Norman, Donte Jackson, and more didn't just fall out of trees). All Hurney did here was build two Super Bowl teams. If anyone's legacy needs a second and more appreciative look, it's his.
Also, the 2021 draft was a very good one; any time you find four good players like Horn, Hubbard, Tremble, and Christensen, that's an effective weekend. But they also had 11 picks that year, and used one of them on a long snapper. Since then, JJ Jansen has played 95 of his franchise-record 287 games.
As mentioned above, I think things are in a good place for the entire organization, so this is a good time to be thankful for what you have.
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Hey Darin, got a strange question for you today. I have seen a lot of dialogue from the coaches and from Bryce about their conversations back and forth and how they rely on Bryce's input for play selections. But do they allow Bryce to reject the play called in and replace it with what he wants to run at that moment ?Like if Bryce sees something while playing, can he change what the play is in the huddle? And if so, has he done that to your knowledge? Thank you again for all you do for the fans sir. — Wade, Columbia City, IN
Good question. Probably the shortest way to answer a complicated question is that he has the freedom to adjust at the line of scrimmage, but he's doing it within a controlled set of options.
What he's not doing is just taking what offensive coordinator Brad Idzik whispers in his ear and saying, "Nah, let's do something else," and drawing one in the dirt.
Think of it as a menu that they've been working on together over the course of the last three years.
Bryce generally walks to the line with a suggestion that includes variations based on what he sees. Not to give away too many of their words, but it'll be something along the lines of "Spider 2 Y Banana Check X Clown" and the check allows him to flip from one to the other, and everyone in the huddle knows the two choices ahead of time.
But Young and Idzik talk so much as they're putting together the plan that they are aligned philosophically on what they want to do. So it's not freelancing and changing; it's adapting within the system that's been built to another of the existing options that would work. And he does make those changes, maybe as often as "frequently."
The good news is that they've been doing this long enough that they're speaking the same language, so one isn't going to do something that the other one finds so offensive that it needs to be changed dramatically. That's like any relationship; the longer it goes, the better you understand each other. So things change from time to time, but they've also put an emphasis on streamlining the language so they get to the line quicker, because 40 seconds isn't enough time for a committee meeting.
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Hey, they say that Xavier Legette has to come back and prove himself, but it can be hard for him to do that if they don't give him playing time. I think they should give him more playing time. I think Legette is a good receiver and hope he gets more playing time. — Rodney, Whiteville, NC
What a game! That first half I kinda had my head on a swivel, but it ended up OK. You wanna know how I knew we would win? The Panthers and the Carolina Gamecocks have not had the same result in a game since Week 6 of NFL and Week 7 of college (wins for both) Gamecocks lost to Georgia, therefore, the Panthers will beat Baltimore. And they did!
Anyways, why isn't Xavier Legette getting more playing time now that he's back from injury? I saw you wrote something about that in Inside The Numbers, but I couldn't tell what exactly that was. — Micah, Gastonia, NC
The short version of the XL answer is, while he was out, Young developed and built on his existing rapport with John Metchie III (going back to their days at Alabama), and the tight ends have become more and more of the passing game than in years past. The Panthers spent about two-thirds of their snaps last season with three receivers on the field. But this year, they've got three tight ends playing half the snaps or better in a given game, which cuts into some of the opportunities for any of the non-Tetairoa McMillan/Coker wideouts.
For now, he's getting opportunities to play special teams, and with his size and speed and willingness to be involved in contact, that's a place he can help. But all you have to really do is listen to the way Canales talked about the expanded role Trevor Etienne has received in recent weeks to see the roadmap for any player who wants to do more stuff.
"Trevor, from the moment he came back, and he was available when we were available to get him back, he showed us from the first time he stepped out on the practice field that he meant business; he wants to help this team," Canales said. "When he carried the ball, he was sprinting through the defense and going to the goal line when he was returning it in special teams periods during practice. He's just screaming all over the field, really just talking to us with his body language about wanting to help this team, and each time he gets an opportunity on offense, he just keeps getting better and better.
"That's the type of mentality we're looking for, guys. Tell me that you want us to get you out there, and Trevor is really doing some good things on offense and in the special teams game."
Legette has an opportunity every day to show them what he can do. And he's been productive, and he's certainly talented enough to make a difference. But it's hard when you're out of the lineup, because things don't stay the same.
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Hi Darin. Just watched the coordinators' press conferences. Tracy Smith mentioned that in practice they kick field goals up the field and then turn around and kick down the field to get different wind conditions. Brings to mind an interesting question. Are the practice fields situated in the same east-west direction as the stadium, to get similar wind and sunlight conditions? — Steve, Landrum, SC
Oooh, this is a good question. This is why Steve's already a FOTM and hopefully got his shirt in the mail this week.
I like this, because it makes me commit a journalism, and there's never a bad reason to talk to Tracy Smith, whose special teams acumen is known but whose sense of humor is underappreciated in his own time (and nobody knows football weather like Tracy Smith, not even Brad Panovich).
As the practice fields are currently laid out, they're perpendicular to the orientation of the stadium field. Also, the inside of a stadium, what with all the steel and concrete walls, is going to play differently than a wide-open practice field, so the winds and sun aren't going to be the same anyway.
But they do a couple of things to adapt and plan.
They generally kick in one direction on Wednesday and the other way on Thursday (toward the soon-to-be-completed Atrium Health Training Facility, or back toward the stadium). On Fridays, Fitzgerald, Sam Martin, and Jansen will come into the stadium to get their practice kicks in. That way they have an approximation of the conditions.
But next year, when the AHTF is finished, they're going to have the ability to flip the orientation of the practice fields. Basically, they have a big square of grass with no crown, so they can turn the two practice fields east-west for a while, and then turn them north-south to help with the maintenance required by the top-of-class grounds crew. It's among the reasons they're excited to get the indoor open next year, because it's going to be a space that gets used more often than just when it rains.
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How was Rush the other night? — Will, Rock Hill, SC
Ummm, incredible? What did you expect? This is the most musically precise band I've ever heard in my life. They are like the Chuba Hubbard of bands, and not just because of the Canadianness. They're great because they have natural talent and work in a way most people aren't willing to.
That's especially impressive when two-thirds of them are 73. And the new one sounds like she (and yes, I said she) has been with them for 50 years. And as great as the music is, and it is fantastic, it goes deeper than that and becomes a community.
Here's the thing about a Rush crowd — yes, it's all middle-aged white men, and most of us look funny. When the tour was announced last winter, my old college roommate and I were like, "No question, yeah, let's take the wives and go." And at some point a couple of weeks ago, when it was time to plan, our wives, in different cities, looked at each of us simultaneously and said: "What made you think we wanted to go see Rush?" We found two middle-aged white guys to join us.
Going to a Rush concert is like the old line about a woman's dating chances at Georgia Tech: The odds are good, but the goods are odd. And make no mistake, it was 92.7 percent dudes. The line at the men's room at intermission was long enough to make Pat McCrory reconsider HB2.
But here's what's cool about Rush, and Rush fans. They know they're weirdos. And they know you're a weirdo. And we're all in it together, fully present and fully engaged. Trust me, I have no pretense about being cool. In high school, I was the smart kids' sports friend who explained football, and the jocks' smart friend who explained Mrs. Garrison's English class, but never two feet in either world. That left me driving around alone, listening to "Permanent Waves" and "Hold Your Fire" in the cassette deck of my Toyota Starlet on a lot of weekend nights in the '80s. Nowhere is the dreamer or the misfit so alone. And I was an Eagle Scout and a Star Wars fan who had all the background character action figures (Nien Nunb was at least in the top three co-pilots of the Millennium Falcon ever). I was the kid who read the assigned books and not just the Cliff's Notes, and knew the stats on the backs of the baseball cards. Friends, I did not condition myself in those years to be popular with the ladies. But get a look at Geddy Lee in his absurdly prophetic robe, and listen to that impossibly high-pitched voice. That guy's practically a cartoon character. And Alex Lifeson is the cartoon character's sidekick, except he happens to be incredibly funny and one of the best guitar players you've ever heard.
But within that world, none of that matters. Here's what Rush figured out early on — as long as you're sincere about doing the work, and as long as you care enough to put in the time to be great at it on behalf of others (and not everybody is willing to do both parts), then you're going to draw a crowd. So they worked at it until it became the tightest sound in the business. Their rehearsals for three-hour shows are legendary, because the music is so complex. And not even the loss of the world's greatest drummer Neil Peart — who was so driven to be the best that the thought of getting old and not being as good as he used to be nearly made him quit — could stop it. When he died, and they eventually decided to tour again, they brought in a 43-year-old German machine with a blonde side braid named Anika Nilles, who brought the average age of the band down to 61.
And she's incredible. I wouldn't arm wrestle her for a million dollars, and that athlete kept up with all the insane hours and weird time signature changes that they've been living for 50 years, and literally never missed a beat the entire three hours. It's like she's been in that band for decades.
And a lot of fandoms would have shunned her, and not just because she's a woman. No one hates Star Wars more than a bunch of Star Wars nerds, who will argue over the dumbest stuff about a fictional galaxy. But Rush fans have embraced Anika Nilles. She's part of this strange family now. And that's the key.
It's OK to be weird. Let's be weird together and for each other, and make it OK for everybody who wants to join us. But over here in their weird corner of their weird world, Rush decided they were going to work their butts off to be the best weird band that's ever played, and the best fans of the best weird band in the world are going to go to ridiculous lengths to follow them. I talked to a dude Friday night who's seen over 100 shows. Do you know how hard it is to do anything 100 times in your spare time and maintain employment? But it's worth it when they do the whole Side 1 of the 2112 album, and if you can't see the through-line from the Priests of the Temples of Syrinx who want to think for you so you don't have to and an AI-driven world that wants to manufacture art without the involvement of people, then I don't know what to tell you. And I know I lost a lot of you there by referencing an obscure 1976 album which was exactly 50 years ahead of its time.
But when all the weirdos pack the rafters to be part of this communal experience, something amazing happens — it becomes the coolest place in the world. Neil is dead, but Anika and Geddy and Alex and the craft live on, honoring his spirit and keeping it as dynamic and fresh as it was when it was written. I'm not looking back, but I want to look around me now.
And when I came home with a sweet T-shirt with an owl on it that could only be awesomer if you airbrushed it on the side of a van, I could see my incredible wife — who was one of the cool kids in high school because she was smart and pretty and played sports and music and was kind — regretted missing being part of it all. Or maybe not. She stayed home to knit, with a 400-page knitting textbook she checked out from the library to improve her technique. That's either a nerd, or a closet Rush fan, or maybe both.
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And on that note, let's go lightning round, brought to you by the patron saint of the lightning round Jeff from Fuquay-Varina, to close it out this week.
Seriously, is there a bounty on this team's head by the refs? There's been too many controversial calls in games for this to be legitimate. — Eric, Brick, NJ
Save the conspiracy theories for Thursday, Eric.
What is going on with the Happy Half Hour? Monday's episode (237) and now today's episode (238) will not play on the website. I have an iPhone and a pc laptop, and they won't play on either device. I hope it gets worked out soon. I really enjoy the content you and Kassidy put out on the Happy Half Hour. Thank you for your time and talent. — Adam, Wilmington, NC
Thanks, Adam. I flagged this for our producer, Podcast Matt (Hogan), and he said any kinks should be ironed out. But let us know if you can't find it, either on the Panthers Dot Com or wherever you get your podcast content.
So, as we rise with injured players coming back. My question is if we can start Mike Jackson Sr, this, week. I was thinking. Mike Jackson COMING BACK IN VS. RAVENS. WOULD BE A TREMENDOUS UPGRADE AT CORNERBACK! SO WOULD THAT MEAN THAT POSSIBLY. WE LEAVE HIM 1 ON 1. AND PLAY A SAFTEY HELP TO THE opposite SIDE! MOVING SAFTEY MOHERING, WITH OVER THE TOP HELP ON THE WEAK SIDE OPPOSITE OF MIKE JACKSON??. Thoughts on this from you, would be very much appreciated!? — Brett, Ada, OK
My thought is you need to give that caps lock a break. But no, Mike Jack is back, and doing Mike Jack things. Getting him and Will Lee III back allows them to play things differently, for sure, but they're moving safeties around a lot (in different combinations) anyway.
Where is my pookie Jaycee Horn? — Aaron, Vergennes, VT
I did not realize pookie was a thing in Vermont. But Jaycee is working his way back, and it's getting closer.
Hey OG: How did Anish come to pronounce 'Etienne' as 'Ay-Chan? (Thanks; keep up the good work) — Terrence, Spartanburg, SC
Well, mostly because that's how the Etiennes actually pronounce it, which came to the world's notice when his brother Travis signed with the Saints. Along the way, people started pronouncing it ETN, and they never bothered correcting people. Then it gained its own momentum. Trevor has always shrugged and said he answers to either one, but Kassidy and I have encouraged him to stand up and expect people to get it right. We have to raise the standards, and pronouncing someone's name right feels like the bare minimum.
Whew! What a game! We're really curious to know what JJ was chatting about during his conference with three of the refs in the second half. — Joanna, Asheville, NC
There was a point where he was trying to talk them into a penalty for getting whacked in the head, but honestly, it could have been anything. JJ is as good at and enthusiastic about talking as he is long snapping. He's kind of like the weird uncle at Thanksgiving, that you never know if you should get him going or not. That's also what makes him a great podcast guest or host of Cart Talk.
And I say that with love, since I'm also that weird uncle. But my people tolerate me anyway. Happy Thanksgiving, whatever yours looks like.