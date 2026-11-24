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How was Rush the other night? — Will, Rock Hill, SC

Ummm, incredible? What did you expect? This is the most musically precise band I've ever heard in my life. They are like the Chuba Hubbard of bands, and not just because of the Canadianness. They're great because they have natural talent and work in a way most people aren't willing to.

That's especially impressive when two-thirds of them are 73. And the new one sounds like she (and yes, I said she) has been with them for 50 years. And as great as the music is, and it is fantastic, it goes deeper than that and becomes a community.

Here's the thing about a Rush crowd — yes, it's all middle-aged white men, and most of us look funny. When the tour was announced last winter, my old college roommate and I were like, "No question, yeah, let's take the wives and go." And at some point a couple of weeks ago, when it was time to plan, our wives, in different cities, looked at each of us simultaneously and said: "What made you think we wanted to go see Rush?" We found two middle-aged white guys to join us.

Going to a Rush concert is like the old line about a woman's dating chances at Georgia Tech: The odds are good, but the goods are odd. And make no mistake, it was 92.7 percent dudes. The line at the men's room at intermission was long enough to make Pat McCrory reconsider HB2.

But here's what's cool about Rush, and Rush fans. They know they're weirdos. And they know you're a weirdo. And we're all in it together, fully present and fully engaged. Trust me, I have no pretense about being cool. In high school, I was the smart kids' sports friend who explained football, and the jocks' smart friend who explained Mrs. Garrison's English class, but never two feet in either world. That left me driving around alone, listening to "Permanent Waves" and "Hold Your Fire" in the cassette deck of my Toyota Starlet on a lot of weekend nights in the '80s. Nowhere is the dreamer or the misfit so alone. And I was an Eagle Scout and a Star Wars fan who had all the background character action figures (Nien Nunb was at least in the top three co-pilots of the Millennium Falcon ever). I was the kid who read the assigned books and not just the Cliff's Notes, and knew the stats on the backs of the baseball cards. Friends, I did not condition myself in those years to be popular with the ladies. But get a look at Geddy Lee in his absurdly prophetic robe, and listen to that impossibly high-pitched voice. That guy's practically a cartoon character. And Alex Lifeson is the cartoon character's sidekick, except he happens to be incredibly funny and one of the best guitar players you've ever heard.