"I mean the volume that Chuba's getting, I'm just kind of watching it live to see what he looks like because he runs so hard in that style, and it's good to have fresh legs to come in there," Canales said. "Trevor, from the moment he came back, and he was available when we were available to get him back, he showed us from the first time he stepped out on the practice field that he meant business; he wants to help this team. When he carried the ball, he was sprinting through the defense and going to the goal line when he was returning it in special teams periods during practice. He's just screaming all over the field, really just talking to us with his body language about wanting to help this team, and each time he gets an opportunity on offense, he just keeps getting better and better.