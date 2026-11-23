CHARLOTTE — The Panthers know when the lights come on, they can trust Chuba Hubbard.
It's all the time he spent in the dark that has earned that trust.
The veteran running back again carried the Panthers to a win with another big game, with his second straight two-touchdown game leading the way to a 35-33 win over the Ravens Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
It was another grinder of a game from the patron saint of work ethic, with 27 carries for 120 yards, and a key two-point conversion run. But that's what they've come to expect, after his 172 yards from scrimmage with two scores last week against the Saints, and all the days and nights he spends here.
"This means everything, man," tight end Tommy Tremble said. "I think he's a guy who dedicates his life to football, and people say that. I promise you there's no one in the league who works harder than him, and that's the thing that, like, now, we want to give him recognition for it.
"Like, oh yeah, we love you. But the thing is, he's been doing it since the day he got in this building, and for him to show it, it doesn't faze him because he's going to keep working his butt off every single day. And he's a guy that people can look up to, like, hey, if you want to be a professional football player, you want to be a good football player, what do I need to do?
"Look at what he does, and you're set. Just do that over and over, you'll be good."
Hubbard's always been involved in job shares during his time here, from when he backed up Christian McCaffrey to sharing snaps with D'Onta Foreman and Rico Dowdle. Now, with injuries keeping Jonathon Brooks off the field, it's mostly Hubbard.
They mixed in Trevor Etienne to give him a break Sunday, and Etienne had six carries for 29 yards, including a 19-yard burst and a 36-yard kickoff return.
And mostly, he gave him a chance to catch his breath, which Etienne is happy to do. At the same time, like the rest of his teammates, he's enjoying watching this heater Hubbard's on.
"I mean, you just see a guy go out there and hit the work he puts in that no one really notices," Etienne said. "Then you come out, and you see him running hard, physical. You hear the pads clacking when he's making contact. That just makes everyone want to get up and go, and you have to rally behind a guy like that."
Of course, the Panthers don't mind diversifying their attack and trying to preserve their captain for a long season.
And Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Etienne showing some flashes was — like Hubbard — a product of work put in on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
"I mean the volume that Chuba's getting, I'm just kind of watching it live to see what he looks like because he runs so hard in that style, and it's good to have fresh legs to come in there," Canales said. "Trevor, from the moment he came back, and he was available when we were available to get him back, he showed us from the first time he stepped out on the practice field that he meant business; he wants to help this team. When he carried the ball, he was sprinting through the defense and going to the goal line when he was returning it in special teams periods during practice. He's just screaming all over the field, really just talking to us with his body language about wanting to help this team, and each time he gets an opportunity on offense, he just keeps getting better and better.
"That's the type of mentality we're looking for, guys. Tell me that you want us to get you out there, and Trevor is really doing some good things on offense and in the special teams game."
And make no mistake, Hubbard wants the ball, but if he's going to let someone else take a rep, he wants it to matter.
"I mean, Trev did a great job today," Hubbard said. "For him to be able to affect the game obviously like that, it's big. And even on the special teams side, him and Tre (returner Anthony Tyus III), they affected the game so much.
"We talked about it just before the game, and like anytime you get the ball or not, like, affect the game, have an impact, and those guys did that. So shout out to Trey and Trev. They're just going to keep building on that. I'm so proud of those guys."
Of course, that effort they're showing is a little like the PSA from the 1980s — "I learned it from watching you."
But as much as Hubbard's carried this team lately through a two-game win streak, he's also averse to attention, and he's gotten plenty of it lately. So when asked about the run game the last two weeks, he spread it all around.
"Yeah, that's just a tribute to obviously the O-line and the tight ends and everyone," Hubbard said. "And obviously the coaches, but I thought everyone just blocked their asses off, played hard."
Just like he does.
Check out some of Sunday's best game action shots as the Panthers take on the Ravens in Week 11.