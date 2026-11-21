CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got one of their starting cornerbacks back on the roster Saturday.
As expected, veteran corner Mike Jackson was activated from injured reserve after practicing for the last two weeks. He remains questionable on the injury report.
The 29-year-old Jackson has been out since suffering a groin injury in Week 3 at Cleveland.
His return coincides with rookie cornerback Will Lee III returning from a hamstring injury that's kept him out the last two games, giving the Panthers a boost after promoting practice squad players to start in recent weeks. They're still waiting on Jaycee Horn to come back from IR, but Dave Canales said Friday he was progressing toward that goal.
To make room for Jackson on the roster, they placed special teamer Isaiah Simmons on injured reserve. He was already ruled out this week with a knee injury, and it was going to be the first game he missed in his career due to injury, including his time at Clemson.
Also Saturday, the Panthers activated outside linebacker Nick Hampton and linebacker Ja'Markis Weston from the practice squad by standard elevation.
Teams can promote up to two players from the practice squad each week, and they automatically revert to the practice squad following the game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game. This is Hampton's second elevation this season and Weston's first. Weston appeared in three games last year for the Jets.
Since they weren't activated this week from IR, Brady Christensen and Jonathon Brooks have been downgraded to out.
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.