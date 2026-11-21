To make room for Jackson on the roster, they placed special teamer Isaiah Simmons on injured reserve. He was already ruled out this week with a knee injury, and it was going to be the first game he missed in his career due to injury, including his time at Clemson.

Also Saturday, the Panthers activated outside linebacker Nick Hampton and linebacker Ja'Markis Weston from the practice squad by standard elevation.

Teams can promote up to two players from the practice squad each week, and they automatically revert to the practice squad following the game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game. This is Hampton's second elevation this season and Weston's first. Weston appeared in three games last year for the Jets.