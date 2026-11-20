"The bigger you are and the faster you can move, big frame and obviously extremely athletic, puts himself in a position to get hands on balls, so really proud of what he's doing, obviously playing really well, and that's been his MO for a while," said Scott back in Week 7 of his teammate.

"Being a Penn State guy, I've seen him making plays on the ball for years now, so that's no surprise and obviously it's a big reason why he's here."

Through 10 weeks, eight games, and five starts, Zakee Wheatley has shown up, time and time again with 33 tackles and four passes defensed (plus an interception).

"He's a playmaker," said defensive coordinator Todd Wash. "He's a big, strong athlete. I think we've calmed his world down a little bit, so you get to see that, with the athleticism, and the playmaking abilities, the reason why we drafted him.