CHARLOTTE — For years, just 25 miles or so outside of Baltimore, a young safety named Zakee Wheatley trained, preparing for his chance, waiting for his time. Midway through his rookie season, and a date with his hometown team on the docket, it's paying off.
Wheatley, the fifth-round rookie who has already started five games this season, has allowed just a 68.3 passer rating, the third best among all rookie defensive backs (min. 100 coverage snaps).
"He's had great play entry and tackling. He shows up physical at the end of plays, even when he's not the primary guy," bragged coach Dave Canales this week of his rookie safety. "His play style, his size, 6'3 and change, just big back there, rangy, comes down and plays really well in space."
That play style showed in Wheatley's first start against the Falcons in Week 2, when he forced a fumble on the opening play that Nick Scott recovered to give the Panthers possession. And that range made an impact on the final defensive play of the Panthers' Week 6 win, when the 6-3 Wheatley broke up a pass to the long, tall 6-0 receiver DeVonta Smith on a fourth down.
The play helped solidify who Wheatley could be in this defense and made sure everyone watching knew his name.
"Oh, I think it helps a lot," said Wheatley of his range on that pass breakup versus Smith. "I give credit to God, I give all glory to God. He's the one who designed me and gave me these attributes and my physical body. So it's definitely a blessing just to be a long safety who can, I feel like, move and everything.
"I feel like, for example, in a play like that, it allows me to get up there and cause a pass breakup or go up and even try to high point the ball, and yeah, so I feel like just using my God-given abilities and body to the best of my ability, and it's definitely helpful."
In Week 8, Wheatley grabbed his first career interception against the Packers, winning a competition against fellow rookie Will Lee III to see who would get their first and earn his place in the record books.
Wheatley is one of only nine rookies with an interception and a forced fumble this season and one of 13 Panthers rookies since 2000 to do so. Of the 13, only five did so in their first six career games, like Wheatley; the previous one came from Donte Jackson (2018).
They're numbers that mean very little to the safety.
"Knowing me, how I was raised, I hold myself to a very, very high standard. So I feel like what most people get super excited about, to me, is the regular basics. Even if you say I go out there and have 10 tackles, like, I'm a safety, that's what I'm supposed to do," he shrugged.
"I'm not going to pat myself on the back any more than understanding that's what I get paid to do, and that's why I'm here."
It's a mindset that continues to earn the rookie not only a starting spot but an increased role in the defense. In Sunday's Week 10 win over the Saints, Wheatley played 100 percent of the snaps, becoming the communicator in the back end and often playing single-high coverage, putting himself on an island with trust from the coaches to make it work.
And he did.
"Zig is growing in command, being back there and being able to communicate with the corners and the nickels, getting on the same page with those things," said Canales.
"It's a difficult transition, and I've had guys who take to it pretty quickly, and I've had guys who take a little bit of time and get more comfortable. That's something that Zig has been on that progression to kind of take the information and understand what he needs to get communicated; that thing happens fast, and when somebody motions full speed, and you gotta make a call, I mean, you got to spit it out pretty quickly. So, that's something that he's been working on."
The longtime secondary communicator has been Scott. Canales said he and the veteran safety spoke this week about giving Wheatley more opportunity and helping the young rookie grow. Wheatley has modeled his game after Scott for years, two Penn State safeties with the younger watching hours of tape from his elder.
Now, with both playing the same position in the NFL, that mutual respect has grown into mentorship.
"The bigger you are and the faster you can move, big frame and obviously extremely athletic, puts himself in a position to get hands on balls, so really proud of what he's doing, obviously playing really well, and that's been his MO for a while," said Scott back in Week 7 of his teammate.
"Being a Penn State guy, I've seen him making plays on the ball for years now, so that's no surprise and obviously it's a big reason why he's here."
Through 10 weeks, eight games, and five starts, Zakee Wheatley has shown up, time and time again with 33 tackles and four passes defensed (plus an interception).
"He's a playmaker," said defensive coordinator Todd Wash. "He's a big, strong athlete. I think we've calmed his world down a little bit, so you get to see that, with the athleticism, and the playmaking abilities, the reason why we drafted him.
"And, you know, we just trust him. I think that's important for us as coaches. I mean, we've had some guys that maybe been on the street and they come in and play and they develop the trust with the coaching staff, and we're going to play him. So we trust him. And I think he's got a really bright future as we continue to grow."
But for the rookie safety, this is only the beginning.
"I have high expectations. I think there's definitely plays I'm proud of and there's definitely plays I want to improve on and feel like I can get better," he promised.
"I think a lot about just being so grateful, understanding this is my dream, and I've been doing this my whole life to get here."
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.