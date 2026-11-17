CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are back in sole possession of first place in the NFC South after a divisional win that came about, of course, in an unhinged fashion that epitomizes the NFC South.
Despite setting a franchise record in penalties, the Panthers left New Orleans with a 20-17 win on the backs of Chuba Hubbard (who dominated with 172 scrimmage yards), a quickly improving defense, and a walk-off Ryan Fitzgerald field goal.
The Panthers win — the first team in the division to reach four wins this season — meant a Saints loss; in Atlanta, the Falcons fell to an AFC team. In Tampa, the Buccaneers enjoyed a needed bye week while Baker Mayfield dealt with another injury.
NFC South standings after Week 10:
- Carolina Panthers: 4-5, 2-1
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-6, 2-0
- New Orleans Saints: 3-6, 0-2
- Atlanta Falcons: 3-7, 1-2
From shifting standings to injury updates, catch up with the rest of the NFC South after Week 10.
Atlanta Falcons: Lone touchdown not enough to beat the Chiefs, 35-13 loss
The Falcons had a tough time throwing early against a Top 10 passing defense in Kansas City — at the end of the third quarter, Penix was 12-of-21 for 121 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions — and Kansas City took advantage. Because when Atlanta had a tough time through the air, they turned to what is usually their strength: the run game.
But the Chiefs knew that was the answer and were ready. In total, they held Bijan Robinson to 71 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. Penix rushed four times for 29 yards. Penix lit up in the fourth quarter, but the Chiefs were already up 21-3. Still, Penix went 11-of-22 for 155 yards and an interception during that period.
"I appreciate how this team works, but we have to just perform on Sundays," said coach Kevin Stefanski after the game. "It's the 60 minutes on Sundays that is most important. And we'll make sure that we keep the focus where it needs to be. We've just got to get back to work."
In one stretch of the game in the first half, the Falcons forced the Chiefs to punt on four straight drives. But by game's end, Mahomes will have thrown five total touchdowns, no interceptions, and 348 yards.
"The responsibility falls on me," said Stefanski. "All of this falls on me. So, I'll take responsibility for everything that goes on in this football team. We all have to be better; that's the truth. We will all learn from it. We're not going to hide from it. Going to own it and make corrections."
The Falcons made a huge move last week, trading safety Jessie Bates III to the Jaguars. Then, just before last Tuesday's trade deadline, they traded starting center Ryan Neuzil to the Baltimore Ravens.
The club also released veteran kicker Nick Folk and signed Jake Moody off the Ravens practice squad. In his debut, Moody had two field goals, a 28-yarder and a 38-yarder. Moody helped the Falcons convert the first successful onside kick of the season.
Receiver Drake London was evaluated for a concussion in the final minutes of the game and never returned.
Next game: Bye week
New Orleans Saints: Another nail-biter, but it doesn't go Saints' way, 20-17 loss
The Saints came off a thrilling overtime win against the Browns and tried to carry that energy into their Week 10 divisional matchup. It was close until the very last second, when the Panthers won on a walk-off field goal.
New Orleans had opportunities, thanks in part to the Panthers' 17 penalties, and tied the game with less than a minute to go on a field goal. But Carolina answered with a game-winning, walk-off field goal that reset the league standings.
"It feels awful. It is a missed opportunity," said quarterback Tyler Shough. "We have to beat those guys. That wasn't a win by them—they're obviously a good team—but we felt like we lost that game as the Saints."
Shough was sacked three times and faced eight quarterback hurries; he also lost a fumble to Jaelan Phillips and threw an interception to Devin Lloyd. He benefited from having rookie Jordyn Tyson on the field for the second week in a row, hitting him 11 times for 80 yards. But Chris Olave was held to three receptions for 30 yards and DeVaughn Vele to two receptions for 14 yards.
"It was a lack of execution in some of those critical moments for us as players. We were getting everything we wanted on fourth down there, and then we had the turnover on the exchange," said Shough, referencing a fumble between him and Audric Estimé that the Panthers jumped on and turned into points.
"They were rolling to (Olave) all day. That was going to be expected with some of the stuff they were doing, but we still had opportunities, and I got to find those one-on-one matchups with him and get him the ball. They had a good plan, but at the same time, we can still take advantage of that too and get him the ball as much as we can, because he's a difference-maker."
The Saints defense held Bryce Young to 200 passing yards, but Hubbard gashed New Orleans through the air and on the ground for 172 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss, who has years of familiarity with the Panthers, having played throughout the NFC South, took the blame for Hubbard being able to take over on the penultimate Carolina drive.
"(Defensive coordinator) Brandon (Staley) makes a great call, and Chuba catches it in the flat. We're going to get him down, and I miss the tackle. It's a pretty big play. And I guess the same thing; the next one went to him again, and we're going to get him down.
"And so I really feel like I could have ended that game there, and I did not. It is just frustrating because I think that, again, the defense fought really hard, played really hard the whole game; at the end, you got to come through."
Tackle Asim Richards, already filling in for the injured Taliese Fuaga, will miss a few weeks with a knee injury he suffered Sunday, according to Moore. Moore said it was too early to tell if Fuaga or starting center Erik McCoy (who missed Sunday) would be ready for Week 11.
Linebacker Pete Werner left the game against the Panthers at halftime with a hamstring injury, and New Orleans is in wait-and-see mode. Defensive tackle Christen Miller was placed on injured reserve over the weekend.
Next game: vs. the Bears at Chicago (7-2), 1:00 p.m. EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker benefits from bye week
Baker Mayfield can play through a lot of pain, but he's had to do it a lot this season. After missing three games with a dislocated thumb and playing the following game with a hard glove on his throwing hand, Mayfield reportedly suffered a foot and ankle injury in a Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears.
During that game, he was sacked 4.0 times, including one shared sack by Jeffrey Simmons and Grady Jarrett that took Mayfield down awkwardly and left him on the ground for a bit after the hit.
He finished the game, even running in a two-point conversion to tie the game in the final three minutes. But as the bye week progressed, Mayfield reportedly dealt with a game-related injury that required a boot. ESPN said the QB was "in and out" of the boot throughout the Bucs bye week, and his status for the Week 11 game against the Lions is still up in the air.
ESPN also reported that the injury isn't considered long-term and that injured reserve is not currently on the table. The Bucs signed Cooper Rush on Monday for depth.
The Bucs finish out their NFC North slate this coming week, in which they are currently 0-3, with a trip to Detroit. The NFC North is one of two common divisions in the NFC South this season and could become a factor in tiebreakers.
Next game: vs. Lions at Detroit (7-2), at 1:00 p.m. EST
Carolina Panthers photographers share their favorite shots from the Panthers Week 10 win against the New Orleans Saints.