"They were rolling to (Olave) all day. That was going to be expected with some of the stuff they were doing, but we still had opportunities, and I got to find those one-on-one matchups with him and get him the ball. They had a good plan, but at the same time, we can still take advantage of that too and get him the ball as much as we can, because he's a difference-maker."

The Saints defense held Bryce Young to 200 passing yards, but Hubbard gashed New Orleans through the air and on the ground for 172 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss, who has years of familiarity with the Panthers, having played throughout the NFC South, took the blame for Hubbard being able to take over on the penultimate Carolina drive.

"(Defensive coordinator) Brandon (Staley) makes a great call, and Chuba catches it in the flat. We're going to get him down, and I miss the tackle. It's a pretty big play. And I guess the same thing; the next one went to him again, and we're going to get him down.