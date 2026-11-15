Panthers enjoy everything about the latest "championship opportunity"

"It means that no matter what happens, as long as we come together at the end of it, we can win any game," veteran tight end Tommy Tremble said. "And I think no matter how a win looks in the NFL, a win's a win, and that's something that's important, especially division rival. First place. I like it. I like it. It's not too bad. Last night was a blast, 'Championship opportunity, championship opportunity.'

"And you know what, it showed up, the championship opportunities, we made it happen."

Tremble has a lot of roles here, and one of them is "hype man" for his understated partner Chuba Hubbard. But even as they age, they also know that these kinds of opportunities are rare.

So for the straight-laced Hubbard, who never found a compliment he didn't try to divert to someone else, that Saturday night video montage was a reminder of both the generation gap and the fact that not everyone has to be as buttoned-up as he is.

"Yeah, I think one thing about this team I've learned over the years is, especially with a lot of these younger guys because we're a young team, they like to keep things light, keep things fun," he said with a weary smile, after touching the ball 32 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns. "And, obviously, I'm a little different in the way of, I'm a little different. But over the years I just learned that's what this team is, and so you embrace it, you enjoy it.