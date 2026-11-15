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NFC South Tiebreaker Tracker: Week 10

The NFC South is its usual tightly packed self heading into Week 10. Here's a look at where the teams stand, and what could come next down the road in a division that always comes down to the wire.

Nov 15, 2026 at 07:15 AM
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Darin Gantt
Guard Robert Hunt, tackle Monroe Freeling, tight end Tommy Tremble, tackle Rasheed Walker, tight end Darren Waller, quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard #30 are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
Guard Robert Hunt, tackle Monroe Freeling, tight end Tommy Tremble, tackle Rasheed Walker, tight end Darren Waller, quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard #30 are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

NEW ORLEANS — Perhaps you've heard, the NFC South is tightly packed, as it usually is.

Going into Week 10, all four teams in the division have the same number of wins, with the 3-5 Panthers and Saints edging out the 3-6 Falcons and Buccaneers at the moment.

And since last year came down to a three-way tie for first — which the Panthers won thanks to an Atlanta win over the Saints the day after they lost to the Bucs with a chance to close it out — we thought it would be helpful to keep everyone up to date on where things stand in terms of the division.

NFC South standings, entering Week 10

TeamOverallDivision
Carolina3-51-1
New Orleans3-50-1
Tampa Bay3-62-0
Atlanta3-61-2

Week 10 Schedule

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. ET

Kansas City at Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay, bye week

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The important thing to remember is that division wins are crucial, but not the only thing. That overall record is first and most important.

But in the event of ties between two teams, here's how the NFL breaks a tie for the division title (which at the moment seems like the only playoff berth for the NFC South unless someone gets on a real heater).

Tiebreaker order

Two Clubs
1. Head-to-head (best won-lost-tied percentage in games between the clubs).
2. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the division.
3. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games.
4. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference.
5. Strength of victory in all games.
6. Strength of schedule in all games
7. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games.
8. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games.
9. Best net points in common games.
10. Best net points in all games.
11. Best net touchdowns in all games.
12. Coin toss

Three or More Clubs
(Note: If two clubs remain tied after one-or-more clubs are eliminated during any step, tiebreaker restarts at Step 1 of two-club format. If three clubs remain tied after a fourth club is eliminated during any step, tiebreaker restarts at Step 1 of three-club format.)

1. Head-to-head (best won-lost-tied percentage in games among the clubs).
2. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the division.
3. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games.
4. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference.
5. Strength of victory in all games.
6. Strength of schedule in all games.
7. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games.
8. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games.
9. Best net points in common games.
10. Best net points in all games.
11. Best net touchdowns in all games.
12. Coin toss

What it all means to the NFC South

So, here's how all that applies to the NFC South at the moment.

If the season ended today, the Panthers would own the top spot thanks to their superior division record (1-1 to the Saints' 0-1). But it's early enough, and they play in a few hours, so that's a moot point at the moment. (Also, if the season ended today, a lot of people would be confused as to why the season ended the Sunday morning of Week 10.)

Here's a breakdown of how each team has fared against division opponents, and what comes next:

CAROLINA in the division (1-1)

OpponentResult/Date
@ ATLW 34-3
v ATLWeek 18, Sunday, Jan. 10
@ NOToday
v NOWeek 14, Sunday, Dec. 13
@TBWeek 12, Monday, Nov. 30
v TBL 13-43

ATLANTA in the division (1-2)

OpponentResult/Date
@ CAR Week 18, Sunday, Jan. 10
v CARL 3-34
@ NOW 45-24
v.NOWeek 17, Sunday, Jan. 3
@ TBL 0-16
v TBWeek 18, Sunday, Jan. 10

NEW ORLEANS in the division (0-1)

OpponentResult/Date
@ ATLWeek 17, Sunday, Jan. 3
v ATLL 24-45
@ CARWeek 14, Sunday, Dec. 13
v CARToday
@ TBWeek 15, Sunday, Dec. 20
v TBWeek 18, Sunday, Jan. 10

TAMPA BAY in the division (2-0)

OpponentResult/Date
@ ATLWeek 18, Sunday, Jan. 10
v ATLW 16-0
@ CARW 43-13
v CARWeek 12, Monday, Nov. 30
@ NOWeek 18, Sunday, Jan. 10
v NOWeek 15, Sunday, Dec. 20

OK, so if we get in a situation like last year, when two (or three) teams tie with the same overall and division record, common games become important.

The NFL's schedule rotation has the NFC South playing the NFC North and AFC North this year, plus three additional games that were contingent on last year's standings.

So the games against the Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings, Ravens, Bengals, Browns, and Steelers become more important.

Here's a look at how the NFC South teams stack up there at the moment. The Saints have a slight edge here at this early point (with wins over the Ravens and Browns), and the Bucs have yet to win a game in this segment (which means their games against the Lions and Ravens become more important).

CAROLINA common opponents (1-3)

OpponentResult/Date
CHIL 37-59
DETW 32-26
GBL 19-27
MINWeek 13, Sunday, Dec. 6
BALWeek 11, Sunday, Nov. 22
CINWeek 15, Sunday, Dec. 20
CLEL 18-21
PITWeek 16, Sunday, Dec. 27 or TBD

ATLANTA common opponents (1-4)

OpponentResult/Date
CHIL 23-31
DETWeek 13, Sunday, Dec. 6
GBW 35-14
MINWeek 12, Sunday, Nov, 29
BALL 23-30
CINL 17-34
CLEWeek 14, Sunday, Dec. 13
PITL 13-20

NEW ORLEANS common opponents (2-3)

OpponentResult/Date
CHIWeek 11, Sunday, Nov. 22
DETL 30-31
GBWeek 13, Sunday, Dec. 6
MINL 13-23
BALW 24-17
CINWeek 12, Sunday, Nov. 29
CLEW 23-22
PITL 10-16

TAMPA BAY common opponents (0-6)

OpponentResult/Date
CHIL 24-27
DETWeek 11, Sunday, Nov. 22
GBL 14-17
MINL 16-23
BAL Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 13
CINL 27-33
CLEL 19-23
PITL 19-26

If it gets past this for some reason, it goes to conference record; at that point, the Panthers, Bucs, and Falcons are all 3-3, and the Saints are 1-3.

If it gets past that, it goes to strength of victory. We can explain that in further depth as we get closer to this point.

Of course, the team isn't looking at any of this. This is just for the fans. They're locked in on one thing, and that's game day.

Stay tuned throughout the season as we update this, and what should be a wild final two months for the always-entertaining NFC South.

TopCats | Gameday Gallery | Panthers vs. Broncos

Check out the TopCats in action at Bank of America Stadium for the Panthers Week 9 game against the Broncos.

The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

zt/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 32

The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 32

The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 32

The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 32

The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
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