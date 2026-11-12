 Skip to main content
Advertising

Three takeaways from coordinators on Thursday, including more action for Lee Hunter

Interim DC Todd Wash said that the rookie defensive tackle would play more this week. Plus more on getting Xavier Legette involved again, and more from Thursday.

Nov 12, 2026 at 11:18 AM
Author Image
Author Image
by Darin Gantt & Kassidy Hill
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay WI.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay WI.

CHARLOTTE — With any transition, there are always going to be things that aren't perfect in the first week.

And after one week as interim defensive coordinator, there's one thing interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash is going to make sure of — Lee Hunter's going to be on the field more.

The rookie defensive tackle played just 13 snaps last week, the fewest of the five active defensive tackles, and had two tackles and a tackle for loss.

Wash said some of it was based on staffing (they changed out three defensive coaches prior to last week), but it was going to be addressed.

"I think some of it was the miscommunication from me to our staff," Wash said Thursday. "We had a plan; we had base (defense) up, where Lee obviously starts in base, but we played a lot of our four-down stuff and big nickel, as we call it, where there are only two interior D-linemen out there. And as the game went on, obviously, we didn't play as much base, so he didn't get enough reps.

"It is a major, major point of emphasis to make sure he gets more. I'll take that. He has to play more. He's a good football player, and it is as simple as getting him in the game, and he will be in the game more."

Cornerback Corey Thornton, Defensive Tackle Lee Hunter and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during the Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Hunter has shown flashes as a rookie, but the second-rounder is now playing in a system more like he played in during his college career, such as when he had 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last year.

"When he was at Texas Tech, and we were evaluating him, he was an attack player," Wash said. "He can get on an edge. He's a very good athlete for his size. And he's very quick. So, obviously, that's the style that we're trying to get to and play with. So it just matches what he does. So, the more and more that we get him out there, the more and more he's going to make plays in the backfield, or just make plays in general. With his athleticism, his explosiveness, let's get him on an edge, and his production should go up, and I think it will."

Wash also took accountability for the 12-men-on-the-field penalty that came when they were changing personnel, the kind of mechanical issues that seem normal during the first game of a midseason change.

Related Links

Legette's return could add downfield threat

Xavier Legette hasn't been on the field much yet this season. He played 69 snaps in the first two games before an injury in Week 2 landed him on the injured reserve list, where he's been ever since.

But the lasting image of Legette before his IR stint is one that has the Panthers excited about his return.

"The last play that X had before he got hurt in Atlanta, it was that big deep post down the field. That's the most obvious element that he brings," said offensive coordinator Brad Idzik on Thursday. "When Xavier's on the field, you want him running."

In a Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Legette went deep down the middle of the field. Bryce Young found him there, with a ball that traveled over 45 yards through the air; Legette picked up an extra 10 yards after the catch for a huge 55-yard completion. The receiver topped out at just over 20 miles per hour, converting a play that flipped field position and put the Panthers in scoring position (Young would find Darren Waller for a touchdown three plays later) in a huge win.

The hit Legette took on the back end of the play caused a knee injury that's kept him sidelined for the past six games, but that catch hasn't been forgotten. It was a perfect example of what Legette can bring to this offense when on the field and at his best.

"He stresses the defense out because he's a big target with speed, and he'd be the first one to tell you he loves those kinds of routes when he can get up on his horse, get up on the DB's toes, and get running," continued Idzik. "So for us, that's the easiest way to incorporate him into the schemes: to get him running and stressing the defense vertically. So that's the easiest way to get him back in."

The Panthers might have a chance to get him back in the fold soon. Legette's 21-day practice window was opened on Wednesday. He can now practice for the next three weeks without taking up a spot on the 53-man roster, but the team must activate him at some point during that time.

Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker will be the focus of the receiving corps, but in Legette's absence, the Panthers have also found success with John Metchie III and Brycen Tremayne. Tight ends  Waller and Tommy Tremble are Carolina's third and fourth receivers, respectively, with Chuba Hubbard at fifth.

But Metchie has still pulled in 14 catches for nine first downs (154 yards and one touchdown). Tremayne has just seven receptions (126 yards), but all have been first downs.

"For Xavier, too, he understands he's got to own earning those reps, earning the opportunities to incorporate himself back into the office because he's been sitting and watching other guys produce for us, whether it's Metchie or BT or David Moore in spots," explained Idzik.

"So, those are things that I think all real NFL players are receptive to and understanding, like, 'Hey, this guy's producing. This is a production league. What have you done for me lately?'

"And, 'I got to go earn my keep,' and I really commend Xavier's approach this week of understanding, 'Hey, we're going to put you in the spots that highlight your skill set,' but there's also a level of earning the amount of reps that you get because the other guys have been doing a great job of pressing into the details."

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and wide receiver Xavier Legette are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Tre Tyus bringing juice to special teams

There are several factors that go into being a good returner on special teams. A guy needs to have speed, vision, and soft hands. Over the last few weeks, it's become clear running back Anthony Tyus III (Tre, as he's known in the locker room) has all of those qualities, which is why the Panthers have put him at kick return this season, specifically the last three weeks.

"Anthony plays really well behind his pads," said special teams coordinator Tracy Smith this week. "He runs really hard. He's excited to be out there."

But perhaps most importantly, a guy has to have the sheer "want to."

If he doesn't want to run full-speed and head-first into a pack of crazed defenders ready to stop him, he probably won't be a good returner.

From training camp into the season, it became increasingly clear that Tre Tyus had that "want to."

Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers

"He kind of desires, he desired that opportunity, and when he got it, it was time to go," said Smith. "So he has not shrunk in any way to the moment. He is trying to get upfield when he has the ball.

"He never asked. It wasn't one of those things. He didn't make stickers or anything, but he practices very hard every day. He's shown interest in it. He asks questions. He's making sure that he's ready for his assignment…He's ready to go whether it was his turn or not. So, you could tell that he was locked in and ready when it was going to show up."

Tyus has proven he was ready for the moment. He's been a kickoff returner in six games this season. He's returned kickoffs 18 times for 451 yards, averaging 25.1 yards per return. But beyond that, the young back has proven he can be a factor on every part of special teams.

"He also covers really well," continued Smith. "He's on our kickoff team. He's on punt from time to time. He plays always on punt return. He blocked the punt in his first game against the Eagles a few weeks ago, or tipped a punt against the Eagles a few weeks ago."

"So we've been really happy with his performance, happy for him. He was one of the real hard workers of the preseason and made a lot of plays there in training camp and worked his way all the way onto the full-time roster."

Panthers practice | Week 10 vs. Saints | November 11, 2026

Check out the best shots of Wenesday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Running back Anthony Tyus III #34 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
1 / 28

Running back Anthony Tyus III #34 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 28

Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 28

Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 28

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson #2 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 28

Cornerback Mike Jackson #2 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 28

Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 28

Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller #88 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 28

Tight end Darren Waller #88 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 28

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Darrell Bevell and tight end Darren Waller #88 are seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 28

Darrell Bevell and tight end Darren Waller #88 are seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 28

during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 28

Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Feleipe Franks #81 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 28

Tight end Feleipe Franks #81 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 28

Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 28

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 28

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
17 / 28

Head coach Dave Canales is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 28

Head coach Dave Canales is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
19 / 28

Head coach Dave Canales is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Dan Morgan is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 28

Dan Morgan is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller #88 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 28

Tight end Darren Waller #88 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
22 / 28

Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during during Carolina Panthers practice Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 28

Wide receiver Xavier Legette is seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
24 / 28

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 28

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Mike Jackson and Cornerback Mike Jackson are seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
26 / 28

Cornerback Mike Jackson and Cornerback Mike Jackson are seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers
Running back Jonathon Brooks is seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
27 / 28

Running back Jonathon Brooks is seen during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
SB301366_1
28 / 28
Sarah Boeke
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Mike Jackson loved "daddy duty," but he's glad to be back on the field

The veteran corner has spent the past seven weeks waiting for this day, when he could be back on the practice field with his Panthers' teammates.

news

Five takeaways from Wednesday, including new faces on the practice field

Between roster moves and guys getting healthy, the Panthers had nearly a full house in practice. Plus more from Wednesday, including future decisions and respect for longtime foes.

news

Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report: Many happy returns

The Panthers got several key players back on the field for Wednesday's walk-through, including Jaelan Phillips, Damien Lewis, and Will Lee.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of their Week 10 against the Saints.

news

Panthers open practice windows for three, among other moves

They will get Mike Jackson, Jonathon Brooks, and Xavier Legette back on the practice field Wednesday, and signed wide receiver David Moore and defensive tackle Cam Horsley.

news

Know Your Foe: Week 10, New Orleans Saints

Get to know the Panthers next opponent, a New Orleans Saints team fighting it out with Carolina at the top of the division.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Deadline day finds the Panthers in first place

The Panthers made no deals Tuesday, but that was #asexpected. So now they take a team that's getting healthier, which was already in first place, and continue into the second half of the season. And the refs are less popular than normal this week, also #asexpected.

news

Panthers release depth chart ahead of Week 10 of the 2026 season

The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the Week 10 game versus the New Orleans Saints.

news

Panthers release wide receiver David Moore, among other moves

The veteran wideout has seen a reduced role on special teams in recent weeks, so they created a roster spot with a number of players close to returning from injuries.

news

Around the NFC South: Another topsy-turvy week after Week 9

The Panthers still sit atop the division after three teams fall in Week 9, including an international opener to the day and a prime time thriller on Sunday night.

news

Panthers see the positive results from Canales' calm approach

The head coach isn't one to rant or rave during or after a game, and the Panthers' coach has found success in the approach. And in the long run, it's the kind of mindset that helps teams win games, according to Tommy Tremble.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising