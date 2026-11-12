Three takeaways from coordinators on Thursday, including more action for Lee Hunter

"When he was at Texas Tech, and we were evaluating him, he was an attack player," Wash said. "He can get on an edge. He's a very good athlete for his size. And he's very quick. So, obviously, that's the style that we're trying to get to and play with. So it just matches what he does. So, the more and more that we get him out there, the more and more he's going to make plays in the backfield, or just make plays in general. With his athleticism, his explosiveness, let's get him on an edge, and his production should go up, and I think it will."