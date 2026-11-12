Three takeaways from coordinators on Thursday, including more action for Lee Hunter

CHARLOTTE — With any transition, there are always going to be things that aren't perfect in the first week.
And after one week as interim defensive coordinator, there's one thing interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash is going to make sure of — Lee Hunter's going to be on the field more.
The rookie defensive tackle played just 13 snaps last week, the fewest of the five active defensive tackles, and had two tackles and a tackle for loss.
Wash said some of it was based on staffing (they changed out three defensive coaches prior to last week), but it was going to be addressed.
"I think some of it was the miscommunication from me to our staff," Wash said Thursday. "We had a plan; we had base (defense) up, where Lee obviously starts in base, but we played a lot of our four-down stuff and big nickel, as we call it, where there are only two interior D-linemen out there. And as the game went on, obviously, we didn't play as much base, so he didn't get enough reps.
"It is a major, major point of emphasis to make sure he gets more. I'll take that. He has to play more. He's a good football player, and it is as simple as getting him in the game, and he will be in the game more."
Hunter has shown flashes as a rookie, but the second-rounder is now playing in a system more like he played in during his college career, such as when he had 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last year.
"When he was at Texas Tech, and we were evaluating him, he was an attack player," Wash said. "He can get on an edge. He's a very good athlete for his size. And he's very quick. So, obviously, that's the style that we're trying to get to and play with. So it just matches what he does. So, the more and more that we get him out there, the more and more he's going to make plays in the backfield, or just make plays in general. With his athleticism, his explosiveness, let's get him on an edge, and his production should go up, and I think it will."
Wash also took accountability for the 12-men-on-the-field penalty that came when they were changing personnel, the kind of mechanical issues that seem normal during the first game of a midseason change.
Legette's return could add downfield threat
Xavier Legette hasn't been on the field much yet this season. He played 69 snaps in the first two games before an injury in Week 2 landed him on the injured reserve list, where he's been ever since.
But the lasting image of Legette before his IR stint is one that has the Panthers excited about his return.
"The last play that X had before he got hurt in Atlanta, it was that big deep post down the field. That's the most obvious element that he brings," said offensive coordinator Brad Idzik on Thursday. "When Xavier's on the field, you want him running."
In a Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Legette went deep down the middle of the field. Bryce Young found him there, with a ball that traveled over 45 yards through the air; Legette picked up an extra 10 yards after the catch for a huge 55-yard completion. The receiver topped out at just over 20 miles per hour, converting a play that flipped field position and put the Panthers in scoring position (Young would find Darren Waller for a touchdown three plays later) in a huge win.
The hit Legette took on the back end of the play caused a knee injury that's kept him sidelined for the past six games, but that catch hasn't been forgotten. It was a perfect example of what Legette can bring to this offense when on the field and at his best.
"He stresses the defense out because he's a big target with speed, and he'd be the first one to tell you he loves those kinds of routes when he can get up on his horse, get up on the DB's toes, and get running," continued Idzik. "So for us, that's the easiest way to incorporate him into the schemes: to get him running and stressing the defense vertically. So that's the easiest way to get him back in."
The Panthers might have a chance to get him back in the fold soon. Legette's 21-day practice window was opened on Wednesday. He can now practice for the next three weeks without taking up a spot on the 53-man roster, but the team must activate him at some point during that time.
Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker will be the focus of the receiving corps, but in Legette's absence, the Panthers have also found success with John Metchie III and Brycen Tremayne. Tight ends Waller and Tommy Tremble are Carolina's third and fourth receivers, respectively, with Chuba Hubbard at fifth.
But Metchie has still pulled in 14 catches for nine first downs (154 yards and one touchdown). Tremayne has just seven receptions (126 yards), but all have been first downs.
"For Xavier, too, he understands he's got to own earning those reps, earning the opportunities to incorporate himself back into the office because he's been sitting and watching other guys produce for us, whether it's Metchie or BT or David Moore in spots," explained Idzik.
"So, those are things that I think all real NFL players are receptive to and understanding, like, 'Hey, this guy's producing. This is a production league. What have you done for me lately?'
"And, 'I got to go earn my keep,' and I really commend Xavier's approach this week of understanding, 'Hey, we're going to put you in the spots that highlight your skill set,' but there's also a level of earning the amount of reps that you get because the other guys have been doing a great job of pressing into the details."
Tre Tyus bringing juice to special teams
There are several factors that go into being a good returner on special teams. A guy needs to have speed, vision, and soft hands. Over the last few weeks, it's become clear running back Anthony Tyus III (Tre, as he's known in the locker room) has all of those qualities, which is why the Panthers have put him at kick return this season, specifically the last three weeks.
"Anthony plays really well behind his pads," said special teams coordinator Tracy Smith this week. "He runs really hard. He's excited to be out there."
But perhaps most importantly, a guy has to have the sheer "want to."
If he doesn't want to run full-speed and head-first into a pack of crazed defenders ready to stop him, he probably won't be a good returner.
From training camp into the season, it became increasingly clear that Tre Tyus had that "want to."
"He kind of desires, he desired that opportunity, and when he got it, it was time to go," said Smith. "So he has not shrunk in any way to the moment. He is trying to get upfield when he has the ball.
"He never asked. It wasn't one of those things. He didn't make stickers or anything, but he practices very hard every day. He's shown interest in it. He asks questions. He's making sure that he's ready for his assignment…He's ready to go whether it was his turn or not. So, you could tell that he was locked in and ready when it was going to show up."
Tyus has proven he was ready for the moment. He's been a kickoff returner in six games this season. He's returned kickoffs 18 times for 451 yards, averaging 25.1 yards per return. But beyond that, the young back has proven he can be a factor on every part of special teams.
"He also covers really well," continued Smith. "He's on our kickoff team. He's on punt from time to time. He plays always on punt return. He blocked the punt in his first game against the Eagles a few weeks ago, or tipped a punt against the Eagles a few weeks ago."
"So we've been really happy with his performance, happy for him. He was one of the real hard workers of the preseason and made a lot of plays there in training camp and worked his way all the way onto the full-time roster."
Check out the best shots of Wenesday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.