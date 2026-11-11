Know Your Foe: Week 10, New Orleans Saints

The Shough effect

In the first quarter of the season, Bryce Young and Tyler Shough were at or near the top of every major quarterback category. Things cooled off for both as the season wore on, though Young has kept pace in the top four.

Shough waned a bit with back-to-back sub-200 games, including a sub-100 passing-yard game. But he bounced back against the Browns in Week 9 with his sixth 250-plus passing-yard game and is averaging 248.3 yards per game, 13th in the NFL.

He has 14 touchdowns and six interceptions and has taken 20 sacks. Five of those 20 sacks came against Cleveland on Sunday.

Shough's receiving corps has been defined by three guys thus far: Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, and tight end Juwan Johnson. They are the Saints' top three receivers, respectively. And Olave is seventh in the NFL, averaging 91.8 receiving yards per game.

New Orleans added another weapon in Week 9, when rookie Top 10 pick receiver Jordyn Tyson made his season debut. A hamstring had kept him sidelined the first eight weeks, but he had four catches for 30 yards in his first action.