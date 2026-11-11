Know Your Foe: Week 10, New Orleans Saints

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers (3-5) are heading to the Crescent City to take on the New Orleans Saints (3-5) in a divisional matchup that feels loaded with postseason implications.
Every team in the NFC South has three wins; Carolina is coming off a 26-21 loss to the Denver Broncos, and the Saints are coming off a 23-22 overtime win against the Cleveland Browns, but the Panthers currently sit at the top of the division.
The Panthers have not won in New Orleans since the final game of the 2022 season (January 8, 2023). The Panthers are 29-33 all-time against the Saints, and 0-1 in the playoffs. Carolina is 15-16 at home and 14-17 on the road, and 0-1 on the road during the playoffs. Carolina is 1-0 in overtime against New Orleans. Bryce Young is 1-5 against the Saints in his NFL career thus far.
Get to know the 2026 Saints ahead of their first matchup this season against the Panthers.
The Shough effect
In the first quarter of the season, Bryce Young and Tyler Shough were at or near the top of every major quarterback category. Things cooled off for both as the season wore on, though Young has kept pace in the top four.
Shough waned a bit with back-to-back sub-200 games, including a sub-100 passing-yard game. But he bounced back against the Browns in Week 9 with his sixth 250-plus passing-yard game and is averaging 248.3 yards per game, 13th in the NFL.
He has 14 touchdowns and six interceptions and has taken 20 sacks. Five of those 20 sacks came against Cleveland on Sunday.
Shough's receiving corps has been defined by three guys thus far: Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, and tight end Juwan Johnson. They are the Saints' top three receivers, respectively. And Olave is seventh in the NFL, averaging 91.8 receiving yards per game.
New Orleans added another weapon in Week 9, when rookie Top 10 pick receiver Jordyn Tyson made his season debut. A hamstring had kept him sidelined the first eight weeks, but he had four catches for 30 yards in his first action.
The offense will be without starting center Erik McCoy, coach Kellen Moore shared on Monday. He suffered a biceps injury in Week 9 that will keep him out for "a little bit," Moore said, adding it's "not a long-term thing."
Estimé adds a spark
The Saints' rushing attack has struggled to find its footing this season, in part because running back Travis Etienne Jr. has spent the last several weeks on injured reserve. A hamstring injury in Week 3 landed him on IR, and no timeline has been provided for his return.
Veteran Alvin Kamara has done his part to keep things moving, but the run game has been severely lacking, with five games under 100 yards on the ground.
The win against the Browns gave New Orleans its third 100-plus rushing game of the season, thanks to Audric Estimé. The third-year player, who spent seven games with the Saints last season, was claimed off waivers last week (November 3) after the Browns waived him.
Coach Kellen Moore admitted he didn't think Estimé would be ready for last Sunday's Week 9 game, but after ripping off a handful of impressive runs in practice and showing he still remembered the playbook, he was inserted into the lineup. It paid off, with 15 rushes for 72 yards and a touchdown.
A changing, but punishing defensive front
The Saints made a point of keeping Cameron Jordan on the roster this offseason, a move that helped solidify a front that has since formed a punishing attack. The group has a total of 23 sacks, which is 11th in the league.
The group is led by Chase Young, who continues to experience a resurgence in New Orleans, with 8.0 sacks. He'sfollowed closely behind by Carl Granderson, with 7.5 sacks. No other defender has more than two.
The Saints did trade starting defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to the Jaguars this week. The veteran Godchaux began the season as a starter but saw his snap counts (and starting role) drop sharply over the last three weeks. He had 15 tackles, including one for loss, through Week 9.
Carolina Panthers photographers share their favorite shots from the Panthers Week 9 game against the Denver Broncos.