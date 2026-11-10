Panthers release wide receiver David Moore, among other moves

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers opened a spot on the 53-man roster with some players closer to a return, releasing veteran wide receiver David Moore.
Moore played just three snaps combined the last two weeks on special teams, as John Metchie III and Brycen Tremayne grew into more prominent roles on offense.
He began the year on the practice squad this year, and was elevated for a game before he was signed back to the active roster on Sept. 30.
The Panthers will be getting Xavier Legette back on the practice field this week, and several other players are close, including Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, and Jonathon Brooks, along with Brady Christensen.
Also Tuesday, the Panthers placed wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on the practice squad injured list, and signed linebacker Claudin Cherelus back to the practice squad.
Carolina Panthers photographers share their favorite shots from the Panthers Week 9 game against the Denver Broncos.