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Panthers release wide receiver David Moore, among other moves

The veteran wideout has seen a reduced role on special teams in recent weeks, so they created a roster spot with a number of players close to returning from injuries.

Nov 10, 2026 at 03:07 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers opened a spot on the 53-man roster with some players closer to a return, releasing veteran wide receiver David Moore.

Moore played just three snaps combined the last two weeks on special teams, as John Metchie III and  Brycen Tremayne grew into more prominent roles on offense.

He began the year on the practice squad this year, and was elevated for a game before he was signed back to the active roster on Sept. 30.

The Panthers will be getting Xavier Legette back on the practice field this week, and several other players are close, including Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, and Jonathon Brooks, along with Brady Christensen.

Also Tuesday, the Panthers placed wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on the practice squad injured list, and signed linebacker Claudin Cherelus back to the practice squad.

Gameday Favorites vs. Denver Broncos

Carolina Panthers photographers share their favorite shots from the Panthers Week 9 game against the Denver Broncos.

The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC. The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC. The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC. The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC. The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC. The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC. The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC. The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC. The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Guard Robert Hunt is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Guard Robert Hunt is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
A game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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A game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Guard Robert Hunt is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Guard Robert Hunt is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Guard Robert Hunt #50 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Guard Robert Hunt #50 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Jonathon Brooks #25 and Rendrick Taylor are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Jonathon Brooks #25 and Rendrick Taylor are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Luke Fortner is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Luke Fortner is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Jake Curhan and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Jake Curhan and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Bam Martin-Scott is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Bam Martin-Scott is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jalen Coker #18 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Jalen Coker #18 is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Nick Scott and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight End Darren Waller (88) is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight End Darren Waller (88) is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Darren Waller is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
TopCats are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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TopCats are seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II is seen during a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 93

The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
52 / 93

The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
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Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall at home to the Broncos

Disputed call late in the third quarter went Denver's way, and the Broncos pulled away late.

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