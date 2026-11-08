Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall at home to the Broncos

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers knew they were working with fine margins, going into a game with a pair of starting cornerbacks who were just elevated from the practice squad.

And when a controversial call took away a shot to build on a lead in the third quarter, the Broncos took advantage.

The Broncos beat the Panthers 26-21 Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, when the game swung late in the third quarter on a controversial interception in the end zone, and a late sack-fumble which continued some recent protection issues.

That was their third straight loss, and dropped them to 3-5.

The Panthers appeared to be in position to build on the lead late, with a 14-13 edge and the ball at the Broncos 1.