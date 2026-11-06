Panthers add cornerback, and a defensive assistant

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers swapped out cornerbacks on the practice squad Friday, and also added some help for the defensive coaching staff.
The team signed former Raiders and Eagles cornerback Jakorian Bennett to the practice squad.
The 26-year old Bennett has appeared in 35 games with 12 starts the last three seasons.
Originally a fourth-round pick out of Maryland, he was also the MVP of the Duke's Mayo Bowl in 2022, after his game-sealing interception against NC State.
To make room for him on the practice squad, they released cornerback Zion Childress.
The team also hired former Illinois linebacker Dele Harding as a defensive assistant.
Harding worked with the Saints staff this summer as part of the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship, after previously working with the Cowboys in 2025 as a quarterbacks fellowship coach.
In 2024, he worked at Illinois as the assistant running backs coach, and has also worked as a defensive assistant at the University of Houston in 2023 and with the Houston Texans in 2022.
As a linebacker for Illinois from 2016-19, he was a two-time team captain and was voted the team's defensive MVP in 2019. He earned first-team All-Big Ten after ranking second in the nation and first in the conference with 153 tackles.
Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos.