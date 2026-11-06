 Skip to main content
Advertising

Panthers add cornerback, and a defensive assistant

The team signed former Duke's Mayo Bowl MVP Jakorian Bennett to the practice squad, and added an assistant coach to help on defense.

Nov 06, 2026 at 10:49 AM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
2026-roster-moves-no-sponsor

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers swapped out cornerbacks on the practice squad Friday, and also added some help for the defensive coaching staff.

The team signed former Raiders and Eagles cornerback Jakorian Bennett to the practice squad.

The 26-year old Bennett has appeared in 35 games with 12 starts the last three seasons.

Originally a fourth-round pick out of Maryland, he was also the MVP of the Duke's Mayo Bowl in 2022, after his game-sealing interception against NC State.

To make room for him on the practice squad, they released cornerback Zion Childress.

Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Related Links

The team also hired former Illinois linebacker Dele Harding as a defensive assistant.

Harding worked with the Saints staff this summer as part of the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship, after previously working with the Cowboys in 2025 as a quarterbacks fellowship coach.

In 2024, he worked at Illinois as the assistant running backs coach, and has also worked as a defensive assistant at the University of Houston in 2023 and with the Houston Texans in 2022.

As a linebacker for Illinois from 2016-19, he was a two-time team captain and was voted the team's defensive MVP in 2019. He earned first-team All-Big Ten after ranking second in the nation and first in the conference with 153 tackles.

Panthers practice | Week 9 vs. Broncos | November 5, 2026

Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Center Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
1 / 41

Center Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson (33) and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
2 / 41

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson (33) and linebacker Devin Lloyd are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 41

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 41

Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 41

Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and Pete Hansen are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 41

Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and Pete Hansen are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 41

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton #98 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
8 / 41

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton #98 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. (96) is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 41

Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. (96) is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Casey Washington #85 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 41

Wide receiver Casey Washington #85 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 41

Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 41

Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Guard Torricelli Simpkins III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 41

Guard Torricelli Simpkins III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 41

Safety Zakee Wheatley and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II and Keith Cooper Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 41

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II and Keith Cooper Jr. are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. (96) is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 41

Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. (96) is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. (96) is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
17 / 41

Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. (96) is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 41

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards and Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. (96) are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
19 / 41

Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards and Defensive Tackle Keith Cooper Jr. (96) are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 41

Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 41

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
22 / 41

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 41

Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
24 / 41

Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bernie Parmelee is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 41

Bernie Parmelee is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
26 / 41

Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
27 / 41

Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Anthony Tyus III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 41

Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Anthony Tyus III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
29 / 41

Wide receiver Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 41

Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 41

Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
32 / 41

Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 and running back AJ Dillon are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 41

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 and running back AJ Dillon are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 41

Wide receiver Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 41

Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Joe Gilbert is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 41

Joe Gilbert is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 41

Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
38 / 41

Wide receiver David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
39 / 41

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 41

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 41

Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 9 Friday Injury Report: Four ruled out for Broncos

The Panthers will be without outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and three others for this week's game against Denver.

news

Three takeaways from Friday, including an element of mystery

The Panthers know there's some uncertainty about what their defense is going to look like this weekend. Plus more on a potential replacement heading into Sunday's game against the Broncos.

news

Fit Check Friday: Week 9, Denver Broncos

The Panthers will go with silver helmets, then all black for the rest of the uniform combination against the Broncos on Sunday. The first time the uniform combo was ever worn was against Denver in 2012.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Panthers vs Broncos in Week 9

Fans can watch the game on CBS and listen live on the radio in the Panthers regional area.

news

Todd Wash, "football guy," preparing for a new role with the same mindset

The longtime defensive line coach has a new role this week, as interim defensive coordinator. He's approaching it with the same intensity and authenticity they've all come to expect from him.

news

For Panthers offensive line, the search for improvement continues

The Panthers are working to stabilize things, after enduring injuries and penalty problems up front. But with some players closer to a return, they're hoping for better results.

news

Devin Lloyd on growing up in the Navy to being named the Panthers' Salute to Service nominee

The linebacker spent a lifetime around the military. Now, he's spending his free time giving back to the community that raised him. His work led to Lloyd being named the Carolina Panthers' Salute to Service Award nominee for 2026.

news

Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: Five players did not participate

The Panthers were still without five players in practice, but got a few offensive linemen healthier.

news

Three takeaways from coordinators on Thursday, including Brady Christensen's return and changes on defense

Coordinators on the return of Brady Christensen to the offensive line room, shared drives of trick plays, and the challenge of defensive changes.

news

Week 9 Wednesday Injury Report: Missing some players in projected report

The Panthers listed four players as not participating in the hypothetical practice report, since players had the day off after practicing on Tuesday.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Pushing through

The Panthers have a lot going on at once, but they're also blessed with a bunch of grinders who live to push through. But between the coaching change, the offensive line, and future issues, you had lots of questions.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising