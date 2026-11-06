Fit Check Friday: Week 9, Denver Broncos

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be sleek in black this week. Carolina will wear silver helmets, black jerseys, black pants, and black accessories for their Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium.
This is a chance for redemption in this uniform combination since the Panthers are 3-16 all time in the combination.
The first time it was ever worn was during the 2012 regular season against the Broncos on November 11, 2012.
It was most recently worn in the Panthers wild card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at the end of the 2025 season.
Plan your wardrobes accordingly.
Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos.