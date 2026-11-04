Week 9 Wednesday Injury Report: Missing some players in projected report

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers didn't practice Wednesday, but the estimated report reflects some of what we saw on the practice field the day before.
So the Panthers had four players listed as not participating, including outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), left guard Damien Lewis (knee), linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot), and rookie cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring).
Phillips has missed the previous two games, and Lewis missed last week's game against the Packers.
The Panthers do have two offensive linemen making progress, as Corey Bullock (quadriceps) and Torricelli Simpkins III (ankle) were listed as limited participants. Simpkins missed last week's game, and Bullock wasn't able to finish.
Both quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (hand) were listed as full participants, along with offensive lineman Brady Christensen (hamstring), whose window to practice has opened.
View photos from Tuesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 9.