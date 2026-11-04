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Week 9 Wednesday Injury Report: Missing some players in projected report

The Panthers listed four players as not participating in the hypothetical practice report, since players had the day off after practicing on Tuesday.

Nov 04, 2026 at 05:00 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers didn't practice Wednesday, but the estimated report reflects some of what we saw on the practice field the day before.

So the Panthers had four players listed as not participating, including outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), left guard Damien Lewis (knee), linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot), and rookie cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring).

Phillips has missed the previous two games, and Lewis missed last week's game against the Packers.

The Panthers do have two offensive linemen making progress, as Corey Bullock (quadriceps) and Torricelli Simpkins III (ankle) were listed as limited participants. Simpkins missed last week's game, and Bullock wasn't able to finish.

Both quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (hand) were listed as full participants, along with offensive lineman Brady Christensen (hamstring), whose window to practice has opened.

Related Links

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

Panthers practice | Week 9 vs. Broncos | November 3, 2026

View photos from Tuesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 9.

Cornerback Robert Rochell is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Robert Rochell is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jalen Coker #18 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Jalen Coker #18 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 and tight end Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 and tight end Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver David Moore is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Nick Scott is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and wide receiver Ja'seem Reed are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and wide receiver Ja'seem Reed are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Ja'seem Reed is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Ahmani Marshall #37 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall #37 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott #21 and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Nick Scott #21 and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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James Mitchell is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton #98 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton #98 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Corey Thornton #31 and tight end Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Corey Thornton #31 and tight end Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Bernie Parmelee is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bernie Parmelee is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Tuesday, Nov 3, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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