Week 8 Tuesday Injury Report: Four players held out

CHARLOTTE — Because it's a short week, the Panthers held another walk-through on Tuesday, so the injury report is again a projection.
But they were projected to have four players not participating.
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), guards Damien Lewis (knee) and Torricelli Simpkins III (ankle), and cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee) were listed as not participating.
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (hand), who didn't participate Monday, was a full participant on Tuesday.
Wide receiver Jalen Coker (shoulder) was also a full participant after he was limited Monday, and quarterback Bryce Young (knee) was a full participant again.
The final report of the week with game statuses will be released on Wednesday.
View photos from the Panthers' walkthrough as the team prepares to face the Packers on Thursday.