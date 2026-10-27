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Week 8 Tuesday Injury Report: Four players held out

Even though it was a walk-through and the report was a projection, four players were listed as not participating, as they prepare for Thursday's game at Green Bay.

Oct 27, 2026 at 03:12 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — Because it's a short week, the Panthers held another walk-through on Tuesday, so the injury report is again a projection.

But they were projected to have four players not participating.

Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), guards Damien Lewis (knee) and Torricelli Simpkins III (ankle), and cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee) were listed as not participating.

Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (hand), who didn't participate Monday, was a full participant on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Jalen Coker (shoulder) was also a full participant after he was limited Monday, and quarterback Bryce Young (knee) was a full participant again.

The final report of the week with game statuses will be released on Wednesday.

Related Links

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

Panthers practice | Week 8 vs. Packers | October 26, 2026

View photos from the Panthers' walkthrough as the team prepares to face the Packers on Thursday.

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