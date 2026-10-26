Panthers release depth chart ahead of Week 8 of the 2026 season

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers. It's an early chart, since the Panthers are playing a Thursday night game this week.

There weren't many changes from Week 7; most were implemented towards the end of last week and were just made official on the depth chart.

Running back Anthony Tyus III, who rushed for his first career touchdown on Sunday, was added to the depth chart since he's now on the active roster. He'll slot in at the end of the line.

Linebacker Bam Martin-Scott is now on the LB depth chart behind Devin Lloyd and Jackson Kuwatch. And Thomas Incoom went on injured reserve.

Starting right tackle Taylor Moton was placed on IR Monday afternoon with what Dave Canales referred to on Sunday as a broken fibula. Rookie Monroe Freeling, who had started in that spot for Moton the first four games, finished the game. He will move into the starting spot at right tackle while Moton is out. Stone Forsythe will move up a spot as well as the backup.