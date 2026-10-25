"We got to stop the bleeding": Panthers defense wants to quickly evaluate run defense breakdowns

With this performance (and Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, which still stands as the most rushing yards Carolina has allowed this season), the Panthers know that until they prove they can stop the run again, teams will try it.

"Obviously they found something today, and it's a copycat league, so we got to stop the bleeding because teams are going to watch this film and try to exploit any weaknesses in our defense," said Okereke.

"This was good for us. You just got to go back and learn from this tape," he continued. "Lessons learned for sure, just as we go and grow in understanding this defense, understanding how teams are going to attack us. Obviously we saw it one way that teams can attack us. So just learn from this outing so it doesn't happen again."