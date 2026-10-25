Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to Bucs at home

CHARLOTTE — This was not the way the Panthers wanted to celebrate Luke Kuechly, or a perfect fall afternoon.

The Panthers had one of those "when it rains it pours" days under a bright blue sky, falling 43-13 to the Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. That dropped the Panthers to 3-3 on the season.

The Bucs led 33-6 at halftime, swamping the Panthers on the ground.

Carolina had only given up 81 rushing yards in the previous two games combined, but the Bucs ran for 147 in the first half alone.

The Bucs finished the game with 258 on the ground. That's the most since the 291 on the ground allowed to the Bears in the opener.