Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to Bucs at home

CHARLOTTE — This was not the way the Panthers wanted to celebrate Luke Kuechly, or a perfect fall afternoon.
The Panthers had one of those "when it rains it pours" days under a bright blue sky, falling 43-13 to the Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. That dropped the Panthers to 3-3 on the season.
The Bucs led 33-6 at halftime, swamping the Panthers on the ground.
Carolina had only given up 81 rushing yards in the previous two games combined, but the Bucs ran for 147 in the first half alone.
The Bucs finished the game with 258 on the ground. That's the most since the 291 on the ground allowed to the Bears in the opener.
That was all the cushion quarterback Baker Mayfield needed, as he continued to torment the Panthers. The Bucs quarterback, who was here briefly in 2022, is now 7-1 all-time against Carolina. He only threw 11 passes, in his first game back since a dislocated right thumb that cost him three games.
The Panthers also gave him plenty of chances.
A David Moore muffed punt led to a field goal, which was actually as much as you could hope for. He was back there because he's the reliable option, but the ball bounced off his chest in a metaphor for the entire day.
The Bucs also scored on a sack-strip fumble of Bryce Young, one of five times he was sacked on Sunday.
Young was replaced in the fourth quarter by backup Kenny Pickett, an early end to the worst game of the season for him. He finished the day 14-of-27 for 163 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions.
And even when the Panthers made plays, weird things happened.
A 50-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darren Waller was immediately followed by a blocked extra point, which was returned for a two-point conversion by the Bucs.
That hadn't happened to the Panthers since 2015 (in New Orleans).
It was that kind of day.
Injury updates
The worst news of the day came in the third quarter, when veteran right tackle Taylor Moton left the field on a cart after an ankle/fibula injury.
Moton was hurt when left tackle Rasheed Walker fell across the back of his legs as he was blocking.
He immediately went down in pain, punching the turf.
Moton had just come back a week ago against the Eagles, after missing the first four games after receiving treatment for blood clots in his lungs.
He was replaced in the lineup by rookie Monroe Freeling, who started the first four games of the season.
Moton was announced as questionable to return with an injury, but was downgraded to out later in the third quarter.
Check out some of Sunday's best game action shots as the Panthers take on the Buccaneers in Week 7.