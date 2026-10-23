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Three takeaways from Friday, including a Baker Mayfield reunion, injury updates, and more

The Buccaneers announced that quarterback Baker Mayfield was good to go this week, which the Panthers expected. Plus more on Monroe Freeling's progress, and how cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are doing.

Oct 23, 2026 at 01:29 PM
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by Kassidy Hill & Darin Gantt
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Dave Canales wasn't the least bit shocked to hear the news.

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said in his Friday press conference that Baker Mayfield, despite being officially listed as questionable on the final injury report, will most likely start against the Panthers on Sunday.

"It looked good for him, so it looks like he's ready to go," said Bowles after practice on Friday.

Bowles did go on to say they would discuss having a third quarterback on the roster for Sunday's game as a precaution.

The news came out while the Panthers were on the practice field, and when Canales got to the mic a short time later, he wasn't surprised to see what he'd predicted earlier in the week come true.

"I kind of figured that would be the case," shrugged Canales. "Just knowing Baker and the toughness that he showed in the time that I spent with him, being able to play through things, wanting to be out there with his teammates. So I didn't expect anything less."

Mayfield practiced all week, his first week of practice since dislocating his thumb in a Week 3 game. This will also be his first game action since Week 3.

"Guys have motivation," said Canales. "They want to win and, and they certainly want to be the guy out there, and so I'm counting on that approach from there."

Jaycee Horn Derrick Brown Baker Mayfield sack

The quarterback told reporters he's been wearing a specialized glove in practice and will do so again for the game. It has a solid piece inserted inside the glove that runs along the back of the thumb to keep it from being bent backward.

Canales has familiarity with a quarterback playing with such a glove. In 2021, while in Seattle, Russell Wilson needed surgery on his middle throwing finger.

"We did have a similar situation in Seattle. I don't know if you guys remember Russell hurt his middle finger, missed a couple of games, and came back at Green Bay," Canales recalled.

While he didn't wear a glove for his first game back, he did have a specialized bandage on his finger for the game.

"(He) really wanted to be out there with his teammates."

It's the same situation with Mayfield this week. The Panthers felt certain it would be the case all week long.

And now, it's official.

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Monroe Freeling working his way back

Rookie tackle Monroe Freeling is listed as questionable on this week's injury report, but Canales was encouraged with what he saw in his three days of practices.

Freeling missed last week's game against the Eagles after suffering a knee injury in the pre-bye win over Detroit, and that absence coincided with the return of veteran right tackle Taylor Moton.

And while Canales wasn't going to be pinned down on the starting combination, seeing Freeling feeling better was good news.

"He looked great," Canales said. "He did an excellent job, working in there, working back, after the knee, and he had a lot of energy today and was excited to be out there and get involved in some different ways."

"For all intents and purposes, he looked great this week, so he'll have a chance to really help us."

Tackle Monroe Freeling and head coach Dave Canales are seen during the Carolina Panthers’ Sunday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions on game on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers

Jaycee Horn and Mike Jack making good progress

When the Panthers saw both their starting corners, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, go down in Week 3, it seemed like the worst-case scenario. The league's best corner duo, both suffering injuries that looked long-term? Luckily, neither was season-ending, and both are on track to return at some point this season, with a still-flexible timeline.

Canales originally estimated the two corners would miss about eight weeks, returning sometime in November.

While the timeline hasn't been updated necessarily, the duo are showing promising progress, and Canales told reporters on Friday that Horn is even ahead of general deadlines for the type of significant quad injury he suffered.

"Jaycee is doing great. The reports I get are that he's trending in the right direction, ahead of whatever general deadlines," Canales said. "He's crushing his rehab right now. He's itching to just keep taking the next step.

"Mike Jack, same thing, he's moving around, they're starting to pick up their speeds."

Wide reciever Ihmir Smith-Marsette, cornerback Jaycee Horn #8 and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Jackson had a groin injury that required surgery, but he has also been on the field with Horn this week as they work to come back together. With their speed picking up, the next step is changing direction, a crucial part of a corner's game.

"The change of direction stuff, those are all the things with the nature of the injuries that (you) have to feel really good before you're able to open up (their window)," said Canales.

Any time after a player sits out the required four games for injured reserve, teams can open 21-day windows for them to practice. If they aren't activated during that 21-day window, they remain on IR.

Cornerback Mike Jackson is seen meeting with the Atrium Health Keep Pounding Kid ahead of a game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers

"Obviously you got to go through the four games, and then after that you start thinking about opening up windows when they can function and do their job.

"And the last part of it is really that violent change of direction; those things really are the limiting factors with the core muscle injury, with a quad injury, those types of injuries. It's like you can start building strength, you can start building linear speed, but you got to be able to move in this game.

"So, that'll be the next stride for those guys."

Canales added that this is the next step for running back Jonathon Brooks as well, who is on IR with a core muscle injury.

Practice photos | Week 7 vs. Buccaneers | October 22, 2026

Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ilir Emini is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Ilir Emini is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Tre'von Moehrig is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Nick Hampton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young, guard Robert Hunt, tackle Rasheed Walker and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young, guard Robert Hunt, tackle Rasheed Walker and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and tight end Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and tight end Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Brycen Tremayne are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Brycen Tremayne are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Tommy Tremble and tight end Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Tommy Tremble and tight end Mitchell Evans are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
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