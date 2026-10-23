Three takeaways from Friday, including a Baker Mayfield reunion, injury updates, and more

CHARLOTTE — Dave Canales wasn't the least bit shocked to hear the news.

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said in his Friday press conference that Baker Mayfield, despite being officially listed as questionable on the final injury report, will most likely start against the Panthers on Sunday.

"It looked good for him, so it looks like he's ready to go," said Bowles after practice on Friday.

Bowles did go on to say they would discuss having a third quarterback on the roster for Sunday's game as a precaution.

The news came out while the Panthers were on the practice field, and when Canales got to the mic a short time later, he wasn't surprised to see what he'd predicted earlier in the week come true.

"I kind of figured that would be the case," shrugged Canales. "Just knowing Baker and the toughness that he showed in the time that I spent with him, being able to play through things, wanting to be out there with his teammates. So I didn't expect anything less."

Mayfield practiced all week, his first week of practice since dislocating his thumb in a Week 3 game. This will also be his first game action since Week 3.