Panthers enjoying seeing "Fun Bryce" flourish in the passing game

Of course, Wednesday is his press conference day, perhaps Young's least favorite time of the week. When he walks behind the lectern, he has a plan he rarely deviates from. So as he prepares to make his 50th start in the league, you're not going to get a lot of long-range from Young in this setting.

"I really don't like to look back that often," Young said. "We've week to week looked at stuff that I want to improve at, look at stuff we want to be consistent with. That's kind of always our mindset. It hasn't been much reflecting, especially now it's Wednesday, so you know we have to do everything we can to prepare for the Bucs, so it's really all I'm focused on."

He nearly broke character when asked if he'd rather run for a first down himself or take a free one on a penalty, but quickly gathered himself.

"They both moved the chains, so I'd say it's about equal," Young said with a grin.

But mostly, he's a serious guy, at least on Wednesdays.

"I think that it's not as much like a joy or like a happiness thing," he replied when efforts were made to dig deeper into the GIF-eating grin. "I think that there's a level of focus that I want to make sure that I'm maintaining; that's been something that's always been big for me. Just monitor myself, and I think I know myself enough to know where that line is of like having fun and being relaxed but being focused and not being, say, silly or something like that.