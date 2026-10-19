Monday Brew: Learning to play with a lead

Looking at tackle options

Canales said that veteran right tackle Taylor Moton came through his first game back well, which creates an interesting case for the team moving forward.

In his first game since missing three months because of blood clots, Moton played all 79 snaps of offense (which was certainly part of things stabilizing in the run game). And afterward, Canales said he was impressed with both his conditioning and his football shape, which is no small feat for a guy whose medication kept him out of contact.

With Monroe Freeling working his way back from the knee issue that kept him out of Sunday's game, the Panthers now have more than the minimum amount of tackles, which is a wonderful place to be.

"There's a bunch of scenarios we're still working through," Canales said when asked about the opportunity that created. "T-Mo looked like T-Mo. Rasheed Walker played his best game. We'll see where Monroe is at physically, and we'll go from there.

"This is a first-round pick for us. This is a high-value player for us. We're going to do what's best for the Panthers, and we're going to put the best group, healthiest group out there. So, that's a good challenge for Monroe to see how he responds to the training and treatment, and to see if he shows us how ready he is to play and how do we play him. So, all those questions we have to figure out."