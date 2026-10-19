Inside The Numbers: Panthers at Eagles in Week 6

CHARLOTTE — A look inside the numbers and snap counts from Sunday's 25-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.
- With today's victory, the Panthers improve to 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in road games. It marks the first time the team has won three of its first five games of a season since 2021 and the first time they've won two of their first three road games since 2020.
- With 25 points today, the Panthers have now scored 146 points this season, the most in the first five games of a season in team history. The previous high was 135 points in the first five games of the 2015 season.
- The Panthers recorded 10 quarterback hits, their most since they had 10 quarterback hits against the Denver Broncos in Week 12, 2022.
- The Panthers set a season high with five tackles for loss.
- Carolina held Philadelphia to 35 rushing yards, after holding Detroit to 46 rushing yards in Week 4. This marks the fourth time in team history the Panthers have held their opponent to under 50 rushing yards in back-to-back games.
- Quarterback Bryce Young completed 20-of-39 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, for a 91.9 quarterback rating.
- Young is the sixth diﬀerent quarterback in NFL history with at least 280 passing yards, a touchdown pass and one-or-fewer interceptions in each of his team's first five games of a season. He joins Peyton Manning (2013 and 2009), Donovan McNabb (2006), Kyle Orton (2010), Aaron Rodgers (2011) and Steve Young (1998).
- Young is the first player in team history with at least 250 passing yards and a touchdown pass in each of the team's first five games of a season.
- Young's 11 touchdown passes this season are the most in the first five games of a season in team history, while his 1,549 passing yards rank second (Cam Newton – 1,610 in 2011).
- Since Week 18 of the 2025 season and including the playoﬀs, Young has passed for at least 250 yards and a touchdown pass in seven consecutive games, surpassing Steve Beuerlein for the longest such streak in team history (six-game streak in 1999).
- Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan recorded six catches for 86 yards, his fourth game this season with at least five catches and 75 receiving yards.
- McMillan now has 102 receptions in 22 career games, tying Kelvin Benjamin as the second-fastest player in team history to reach the 100-catch milestone. Only Christian McCaﬀrey (18 games) reached the mark quicker.
- Young completed a season-high 13 of 21 attempts for 193 yards targeting receivers aligned out wide against the Eagles in Week 6, going 7 of 14 for 88 yards and two touchdowns on all other attempts. McMillan led the team on these throws with six receptions on eight targets for 86 yards aligned out wide; in Week 4, McMillan caught eight of ten targets for 98 yards when aligned out wide.
- WR Jalen Coker recorded six catches for 97 yards, his third games this season with at least six catches and second with at least 90 receiving yards.
- McMillan and Coker each recorded 75+ receiving yards. McMillan and Coker also each totaled 75+ receiving yards in Week 1 vs. Chicago. The pair is the first Panthers duo to record two such games in the same season since DJ Chark and Adam Thielen achieved the same feat in Week 3 (at Seattle) and Week 16 (vs. Green Bay) of the 2023 season.
- Running back Chuba Hubbard totaled 28 rushes for 120 yards and one touchdown, marking his ninth-career 100-yard rushing game. With 122 rushing yards in Week 4 vs. Detroit, Hubbard produced back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for the second time in his career. He previously did it in Weeks 3-4 of the 2024 season. Hubbard has surpassed 80 rushing yards in three consecutive games for the third time in his career (four-game streak in 2024 and three game streak in 2023).
- Hubbard has surpassed 100 scrimmage yards in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. He is the first Panthers with a three-game 100-yard streak since Christian McCaﬀrey's five-game streak in 2022.
- Hubbard now has 14 career games with at least 100 scrimmage yards, tying Tshimanga Biakabutuka for the third most by a running back in team history.
- Hubbard's 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter marked his sixth touchdown of the season and fourth rushing touchdown. He becomes the fifth player in team history and second running back (Christian McCaﬀrey) to record a touchdown in four of the team's first five games of a season.
- Hubbard has 4,112 career rushing yards, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to surpass 4,000 career rushing yards, joining Jonathan Stewart (7,318), DeAngelo Williams (6,846) and Cam Newton (5,628).
- Hubbard rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries against the Eagles on Sunday, gaining 133 yards after contact, the most in a game in his career and the third-most of any player this season. Hubbard was hit behind the line of scrimmage on 17 of his carries but gained 56 yards on those runs.
- Tight end Tommy Tremble recorded four receptions for 46 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season – a 12-yarder in the second quarter and a 19-yarder in the fourth.
- Tremble now has 13 career touchdown catches, the fourth most among tight ends in team history. Tremble totaled at least four receptions and 40-plus yards in a game for the fourth time in his career.
- Linebacker Bobby Okereke led the team with eight tackles and recorded one sack, two passes defensed and matched a career high with three tackles for loss. He recorded a sack on the first play of the game, his first of the season and first as a Panther. Okereke is the second Panther this season to record at least two tackles for loss in a game, joining LB Devin Lloyd in Week 2 at Atlanta.
- Okereke generated five pressures on 15 pass rushes (33.3 percent) against the Eagles in Week 6, all within 2.5 seconds of the snap, including a sack. His five quick pressures were tied for third among inside linebackers in a game since 2018 and his most in a game in his career.
- Corner Will Lee III recorded six tackles and three passes defensed, matching his career high in tackles and setting a career high in passes defensed. He is the first Carolina rookie with three passes defensed in a game since Keith Taylor in 2021.
- Lee III is the second rookie in 2026 to record six tackles and three passes defensed in a game, joining LB Arvell Reese (nine tackles, three passes defensed vs. Arizona in Week 4) and the third rookie in Panthers history to record those stats in a game, joining CB Keith Taylor (Week 6, 2021 vs. Minnesota) and CB Chris Gamble (Week 11, 2004 vs. Arizona).
- Safety Zakee Wheatley recorded four tackles and two passes defensed, including a deflection on a fourth-and-17 pass intended for WR DeVonta Smith in the fourth quarter.
- Lee III and Wheatley are the only pair of rookie teammates to record four tackles and two passes defensed in the same game this season. Lee III and Wheatley are the first Panthers duo to record those numbers in team history. The duo are the 13th pair in NFL history to record those numbers, and the first to do so since Washington Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and DE K.J. Henry did it in Week 11, 2023 against the New York Giants.
- Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald converted both of his field goals attempts today. Fitzgerald has converted each of his first 11 field goal attempts this season, becoming the first Carolina kicker to convert his first 10 field goal attempts of a season since Joey Slye in 2020. Fitzgerald's 52-yard field goal in the third quarter marks his fourth career field goal of 50+ yards and second this season.
- Long snapper JJ Jansen appeared in his 282nd regular-season career game (all with Carolina), surpassing Trey Junkin for the most games played by a long snapper in NFL history.
- Sunday also marked Jansen's 282nd consecutive game, which ties Jim Marshall for the third most consecutive games played in NFL history. Only Jeﬀ Feagles (352) and Brett Favre (299) have a longer streak.
Snap Counts
Take a look at the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in Week 6 of the regular season against the Eagles.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Damien Lewis
|79 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Robert Hunt
|79 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Rasheed Walker
|79 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Taylor Moton
|79 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Luke Fortner
|79 (100%)
|Bryce Young
|79 (100%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|74 (94%)
|Tetairoa McMillan
|60 (76%)
|Jalen Coker
|59 (75%)
|16 (53%)
|Tommy Tremble
|54 (68%)
|4 (14%)
|Mitchell Evans
|43 (54%)
|11 (38%)
|Darren Waller
|36 (46%)
|John Metchie
|27 (34%)
|Brycen Tremayne
|25 (32%)
|20 (69%)
|Stone Forsythe
|6 (8%)
|4 (14%)
|Feleipe Franks
|4 (5%)
|22 (76%)
|Trevor Etienne
|3 (4%)
|9 (31%)
|Tre Tyus
|2 (3%)
|13 (45%)
|David Moore
|2 (3%)
|11 (38%)
- That was a first, and just in time. Sunday marked the first time all season the five starting offensive linemen played every snap together. Whether it was injury or shuffling because the game was out of hand (in one direction or the other), they hadn't played a full game together. The fact that it coincided with Taylor Moton's return was also telling.
- Chuba Hubbard has been in job shares before; this just isn't one of them. He was only off the field for five snaps the whole game, which is reflected in the strong numbers detailed above.
- Tight end deployment will vary week to week, with the first three generally playing around 50 percent of snaps or more. This week's winner was Tommy Tremble (again, reflected in the stats above).
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Devin Lloyd
|64 (100%)
|Nick Scott
|64 (100%)
|Tre'von Moehrig
|64 (100%)
|Will Lee
|64 (100%)
|Akayleb Evans
|63 (98%)
|3 (10%)
|Bobby Okereke
|63 (98%)
|3 (10%)
|Zakee Wheatley
|52 (81%)
|7 (24%)
|Derrick Brown
|48 (75%)
|3 (10%)
|Pat Jones
|47 (73%)
|3 (10%)
|Princely Umanmielen
|35 (55%)
|3 (10%)
|Tershawn Wharton
|31 (48%)
|3 (10%)
|Jaelan Phillips
|28 (44%)
|Bobby Brown
|23 (36%)
|3 (10%)
|Lee Hunter
|20 (34%)
|Trevis Gipson
|19 (30%)
|3 (10%)
|Aaron Hall
|13 (20%)
|3 (10%)
|Thomas Incoom
|3 (5%)
|9 (31%)
|Chau Smith-Wade
|2 (3%)
|16 (55%)
|Lathan Ransom
|1 (2%)
|24 (83%)
- The Panthers are better and deeper at linebacker than they've been in years, and having Devin Lloyd and Bobby Okereke out there for all but one snap illustrates the difference it can make. They're no longer scheming to make up for people there.
- Rookie Zakee Wheatley has come a long way in a short time. From being inactive in the opener to starting and playing 81 percent of the snaps on defense. He's big and physical, and his fourth-down PBU was one of the key plays of the second half.
- It looks like around 75 percent is Derrick Brown's cap now when it comes to defensive snaps. He used to play around 90 percent of the snaps, but they're thinking long-term with him now, and it helps that Tershawn Wharton was back and they have a better grade of linemen around him, allowing him to not leave every game completely wiped out.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Jackson Kuwatch
|25 (86%)
|Isaiah Simmons
|25 (86%)
|Robert Rochell
|19 (66%)
|Tyrel Dodson
|19 (66%)
|Sam Martin
|10 (34%)
|JJ Jansen
|10 (34%)
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|10 (34%)
|Sam Hecht
|4 (14%)
|Corey Bullock
|4 (14%)
- Cornerback Robert Rochell was on his second practice squad elevation and his third separate stint with the team, but has shown value as a special teams player. He's also a known commodity to the coaching staff.
- Whew, 10 snaps for the old man JJ Jansen to celebrate his record. Hoping he gets some rest today.
- The starting offensive line being intact for the whole game left just field goal and extra point duty for Sam Hecht and Corey Bullock. Guessing they're OK with that.
View some of the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.