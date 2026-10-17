"Stomp the puddle": Examining how the Panthers employ RPOs in both subtle and explosive ways

But football is cyclical, and every few years the idea makes its way up to the NFL thanks to coaches like Dave Canales, who started in the high school game and figured out how to mold and tweak their system for the NFL.

"The RPOs work best when you can put a linebacker or a nickel in conflict," explained Canales. "So they have to play space if they're a part of the run fit, but you have a route instead of blocking the guy; you can block him basically by running a route into his area and make them be conscious of it.

"The hope was (the Lions) weren't going to lean into a man-to-man type of situation — that's the best way to defend the RPOs, I don't mind saying that, that's pretty general knowledge.

"But the advantage, if people do go to man-to-man, is that you're going to get one-on-one opportunities down the field. So it's a give-and-take, but when a team does present you with different zone looks, you can take advantage of that space with different guys. And it puts a lot of strain on that defender."