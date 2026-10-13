Bryce Young's whirlwind weekend concludes, bringing him back where he wants to be; with his team

And of course, no social post was more relevant, timely, or important for Young to see than Rod Wave's post two years ago asking the quarterback to call him during a rough period.

"Someone texted 'This was crazy,'" Young recalled, telling the story this week. "This is a while ago, but someone texted me like, 'Oh, like, how was it with Rod Wave,' and I was like, 'What are you talking about?' And then they gave me the backstory, but that was a while ago."

It was, in fact, a while ago; a lot has changed since then, and if you need a refresher, just watch any of the edits currently populating social media.

But one thing has stayed the same: Bryce Young's approach, even as the outside world pays closer attention.