CHARLOTTE — If ever there was a championship opportunity, this is it. The Panthers (5-5) are heading to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers (3-7) in a game with major postseason implications. The Panthers currently lead the division by two games, but a loss would let the Bucs close to one game with six to go.
"As we take the field and coming off the (practice) field (today), just making sure that our players and all of us understand what this is and the importance of the division games, where the Bucs are at, where we're at, and the type of intensity," said coach Dave Canales this week.
"I believe both sides understand the magnitude of this game right now. And it's another championship opportunity for us to be able to get our minds right, feel the urgency of the moment, and then go out there and be able to focus and execute."
From Bryce Young to Devin Lloyd, Tre'von Moehrig, and more, players have echoed their coach this week, talking about the "championship opportunity" in front of them. It's a sign to the coach that the message is embedding itself in everything they do.
"The truth of the matter is there are moments in each game that teach us lessons about what we do well, about what our best football looks like, and then there are moments that we don't capture," continued Canales. "There are moments that we have things that we can improve on, and it's refining those.
"Because as you come down the stretch and you set yourself up for that first championship, winning the division, there are moments throughout the game, whether it's a special teams play, a red zone opportunity, end of half, end of game type of opportunity in two minutes or four minutes — we have to be able to operate in those modes, and I'm just trying to heighten the focus of the group to look for those moments."
This is also a chance for redemption after the Bucs handed the Panthers their worst loss of the season in Week 7, a 43-13 drubbing.
From dealing with the elements to opening up the tight ends and more, here are five things to watch as the Panthers take on the Bucs in prime time.
Can the receivers take advantage of a dinged-up secondary?
The Buccaneers will be without three members of their secondary on Monday night after ruling out corner Benjamin Morrison (later placed on Injured Reserve), corner Josh Hayes, and safety Antoine Winfield.
Morrison and Hayes both filled in for Jacob Parrish against the Lions while he was out with a back injury, but Parrish has no game designation, and Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters he expects him to be able to play. The depth behind Parrish will be thin with the injuries to Morrison and Hayes. Still, Parrish is tied for the league lead in passes defensed (14), and his partner, Zyon McCollum, has four interceptions (along with linebacker Alex Anzalone).
McCollum has also held opponents to the league's lowest passer rating (on a minimum of 250 coverage snaps), at 38.1%.
"Obviously that's a good team. Coach Bowles is a great coach; he knows what he's doing on that defensive side of the ball. I feel like they play good together; they're all doing their 1/11th, running around, flying around, making plays, getting turnovers," noted receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
"I played (Parrish) twice last year. And I was fortunate enough to play him in college. He went to Kansas State, so that was obviously a good matchup, and I think he has good feet. He's really smart, a really smart ballplayer, high IQ for the game, and he gets in and out of his breaks really well."
How do the tight ends (continue) to come alive?
McMillan and Jalen Coker had their best game in weeks against the Ravens, combining for 10 receptions for 118 yards, and McMillan had a touchdown. Defenses have locked in on the duo, though, and McMillan in particular, so Young and the tight end unit have been able to flourish.
"It's those guys, the work they put in, the way that they carry themselves throughout the week. It's a great group," praised Young. "They're always challenging each other. They're always bringing energy day in and day out, practice, games. So they're the ones doing all the hard work.
"Guys like TMac Jalen, they do a great job of obviously demanding a lot of attention, and then the tight ends are in that same boat as well. We all play off each other."
Tommy Tremble had only one reception last week, but it was a crucial first down on the game-winning drive. Darren Waller and Mitchell Evans combined for eight receptions for 86 yards, and Evans had a touchdown.
Against the Lions in Week 11, the Bucs gave up six receptions for 122 yards to tight ends.
Great vs. great at running back
The Bucs have one of the best running backs in the NFL right now in Bucky Irving. He ranks fourth in rushing yards (893), third in rushing yards after contact (640), fifth in rushing first downs (45), and ninth in yards per rush attempt.
In Week 7 and Week 8 alone (Tampa Bay wins against the Panthers and Falcons), Irving rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns. It was a huge impetus for a change in the Panthers' run-defense scheme. Over the last two weeks, Carolina has held the Saints and Ravens to 206 yards on the ground. The bulk of that came in the first half against Baltimore, when the Ravens rushed for 116 yards.
Canales attributed that to a lot of missed tackles. In the second half (and in Week 10 against the Saints), the defense cut its missed-tackle rate and bottled up the offense.
Now they have to do it again against the running back who has put the second-most yards on them of any back this season.
"I think heading into this week, the big message for us is be gap sound and tackle better," said defensive lineman Derrick Brown. "I think that was a lot of it coming out of the last time we played them. (Kenneth) Gainwell and Bucky, I mean, they're still rolling.
"Even (against the Lions), watching the tape, they had a few runs called back, long runs. So I mean, just being sound, understanding that those guys can go east and west as fast as they can go north and south. That's one of those things that we've got to be able to prohibit this weekend."
But the Buccaneers also have to face a Top 10 running back. Chuba Hubbard ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing yards (831), sixth in yards after contact (624), third in rushing first downs (51), and averages 4.4 yards per carry.
Irving and Hubbard are actually tied for the fourth-most games in the NFL with 90-plus scrimmage yards.
Can the pass rush get after Baker?
Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't throw much in Weeks 7 or 8 as he recovered from a thumb injury — granted he didn't have to — but has found his arm again the last two games. Against the Bears and the Lions, he threw for 243 yards and 187 yards, respectively.
He was a full participant in practice all week, despite the thumb injury and a foot injury that popped up during the bye week, reportedly still hampering him.
Mayfield and the Bucs might not have receiver Jalen McMillan on Monday night. He was listed as questionable with a knee injury.
And on the Panthers' side, as they try to stop Mayfield, the defense will be without pass-rusher Patrick Jones II.
"Trevis Gipson will step in there, Princely Umanmielen; we're expecting him to contribute. Nick Hampton will be up again," Canales said this week. "We have a chance to get Thomas Incoom back, so we'll keep that rotation going. Obviously, Jaelan Phillips is rolling.
"So, again, it's not about one guy; it's about the whole group executing, and we have a good plan. We understand what they're going to try to do, and guys have to just play together."
As Canales said, the Panthers will have Phillips, who has been on a roll. He was not on the field when Carolina lost to Tampa Bay in Week 7 while nursing a hamstring injury. In addition to Carolina being 5-2 when Phillips is on the field, the defense has notched 17.0 sacks in the games Phillips played (averaging 2.43 a game), while recording only 1.0 sack in the three weeks he was sidelined.
Prepare for rain
As Guns N' Roses once sang, nothing lasts forever, even cold November rain. And it's true; whatever happens Monday night, the Panthers will still be in first place in the division with six games to go. But the rain could play a factor this week.
The forecast has fluctuated all week on when the rain will start and end, but it has consistently shown rain in and around Tampa on Monday.
Canales said they'll have players bring different sets of studs and run around pregame to test the field conditions and figure out which cleats would work best.
"I mean, shoot, it was raining last year when we played there too," McMillan pointed out. "So I was drenched that game too. So, you know, games like that are fun, it's interesting, and we just got to execute the game plan regardless of what the weather looks like."
A rain game typically lends itself to a running game plan, which can benefit both offenses.
"It's OK," smiled Brown. "I'll bring my big boy cleats out. I'll be all right."
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.