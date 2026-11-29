Can the pass rush get after Baker?

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't throw much in Weeks 7 or 8 as he recovered from a thumb injury — granted he didn't have to — but has found his arm again the last two games. Against the Bears and the Lions, he threw for 243 yards and 187 yards, respectively.

He was a full participant in practice all week, despite the thumb injury and a foot injury that popped up during the bye week, reportedly still hampering him.

Mayfield and the Bucs might not have receiver Jalen McMillan on Monday night. He was listed as questionable with a knee injury.

And on the Panthers' side, as they try to stop Mayfield, the defense will be without pass-rusher Patrick Jones II.

"Trevis Gipson will step in there, Princely Umanmielen; we're expecting him to contribute. Nick Hampton will be up again," Canales said this week. "We have a chance to get Thomas Incoom back, so we'll keep that rotation going. Obviously, Jaelan Phillips is rolling.

"So, again, it's not about one guy; it's about the whole group executing, and we have a good plan. We understand what they're going to try to do, and guys have to just play together."