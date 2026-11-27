CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will go with a yin-yang look in Tampa on Monday night, with a black-and-white combination.
The Panthers will wear black helmets and all-white uniforms: a white jersey, white pants, and white socks.
This will be the first time Carolina has ever worn this uniform combination. The closest they've ever come was the Monday Night Football game last season, also in Week 12, against the San Francisco 49ers. That game was a 20-9 loss. However, that combination included black socks. The white socks make this a debut combination.
This is the 29th different uniform combination worn during the regular season in franchise history. It marks only the second time the Panthers have worn the black helmet on the road.*
The Panthers lead the division by two games, and a win Monday night could help them pull away heading into the latter half of the season.
Plan your outfits accordingly.
*The Panthers were considered the "home" team when playing in Germany in 2024, ergo that black helmet combination does not count as a road uniform combination.
View photos from Wednesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.