CHARLOTTE — Dan Morgan planned for this.
Going back to March, when he began building a new linebacker corps for the Carolina Panthers, he was accumulating talent and personnel for a situation like this: a starter injured for multiple weeks and the defense moving forward without a blip.
Devin Lloyd — added in March as the star of the free agency class — was, is, and will continue to be the center of this defense and, therefore, the linebacker unit as well.
"I think Devin and Jaelan Phillips are two guys that we obviously held in high regard during free agency," Morgan said at the time. "When you look at both those guys physically, how big they are, how long they are, the effort that they play with, the way they prepare, they were definitely guys that we had our eyes on during free agency.
"Me being a former player and watching them on tape, they have everything that you want in terms of the motor, the effort, the instincts, the range that they play with. So they were really good adds for us and guys that we're really excited about, and they're really going to help our defense moving forward."
Lloyd's presence has been felt since the moment he stepped in the building. Teammates voted him defensive captain alongside Derrick Brown, despite his having been in Charlotte for only a few months at the time. He's racked up a team-high 67 tackles with 4.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, five passes defensed, and three interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown).
"In that room it all starts with Devin Lloyd, and the way that he approaches his work every day, it's infectious on the whole group," said coach Dave Canales this week.
But Morgan and Canales were also intent on adding veteran experience to fill out the unit, providing institutional knowledge and stability that hasn't necessarily been present in recent years.
So, the next step was pairing Lloyd with Bobby Okereke, a veteran in his eighth year who had started 95 games before joining the Panthers. Despite joining the team at the end of training camp, he was able to slot in with Lloyd quickly, making a huge impact in his six starts (thus far): 49 tackles (second on the team despite missing three games), five for loss, 1.0 sack, five passes defensed, one interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Two days after Okereke was signed, the Panthers added Tyrel Dodson, another eight-year vet who had started 43 games before coming to Carolina. He's started four with the Panthers this season, accumulating 32 tackles, one pass defensed, an interception, and a fumble recovery.
As Canales said, Lloyd is the linchpin. But all three have started games this season, and in multiple combinations. Lloyd and Okereke are the set starters, but the latter has also started a game with Dodson (Week 3, when Lloyd had a calf injury), and Lloyd and Dodson have started the last three games together while Okereke recovers from a foot injury.
The shuffling, which could and has caused panic in the past, has been relatively painless behind a trio of experienced starters.
"The LB room is just a room full of great guys," Lloyd bragged about his teammates. "There's a lot of people that, they care about the game, and T-Dot, Bobby, obviously both really experienced veterans in this league, played a lot of ball, so, it's not really anything too difficult to insert (T-Dot) in the starting lineup, and play with him. He's seen a lot of ball.
"He's a really good player, and so fortunate to have guys like him and Bobby and really our whole room who just always do things the right way, are really competitive, great players and great team guys."
While each of the three starting linebackers has missed at least one game, they've also all been responsible for multiple turnovers. The latest came on Sunday in a huge Week 11 win against Baltimore, when Dodson jumped on a fumble forced by Will Lee and also grabbed a deflected pass off the corner for a game-winning interception.
It's the kind of attitude that Morgan and Canales envisioned when bringing in this group of LBs.
"T-Dot has been amazing for us, and he brings a lot of experience," praised Canales. "He studies film. He seems to know what's happening. He's got great instincts, and the fact that he flies to the ball creates those opportunities, and good things come to those who run.
"That's what we say around here, and that speaks to the effort in all phases because from an offensive standpoint, we need the O-line coming out of the stack, covering down just in case the ball ends up on the ground."
The defense as a whole has undergone a lot of transition this season, from new faces, coaching changes, and scheme updates. Having three voices who never waver or shake at the center of it all has provided needed stability.
"I think it's huge," remarked Phillips. "When there isn't really a falloff at all at that position, it's just a comforting thing for us knowing that no matter who we have out there, we're going to be having great support and great leadership, great teammates. So yeah, I mean, whether it's T-Dot, Bobby, Devin, even Jackson plays really well, so, we have a good group."
Okereke has not participated in practice since being injured, but is working with the return-to-play group. Once he is back on the field, the Panthers will be back to full strength with a linebacker corps that has proven it can take a beating and still carry on. Lloyd, Dodson, and Okereke are making sure of it.
"(Mine and Devin's) chemistry is amazing," said Dodson. "With Bobby being out, we always try to remind ourselves we are our brother's keeper, so he's been down, so we got to raise our level of game and stuff like that, just having his back. We're working together, but we're also motivating Bobby as he continues his process of getting healthy."
Dan Morgan has a lot of experience with elite linebacker play, having been a part of it himself and seeing it up close. He put that knowledge to work this offseason, creating a veteran room that settles the entire defense through every twist and turn.
"They're veteran players first and foremost, so they're accustomed to being in different rooms, working through the scheme, working through how to communicate together and the study that goes into it," said Canales. "Being dependable guys, and the coaching staff has done a great job of putting them in positions and situations that really accentuate their talents and what they can do well."
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.