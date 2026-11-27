"(Mine and Devin's) chemistry is amazing," said Dodson. "With Bobby being out, we always try to remind ourselves we are our brother's keeper, so he's been down, so we got to raise our level of game and stuff like that, just having his back. We're working together, but we're also motivating Bobby as he continues his process of getting healthy."

Dan Morgan has a lot of experience with elite linebacker play, having been a part of it himself and seeing it up close. He put that knowledge to work this offseason, creating a veteran room that settles the entire defense through every twist and turn.