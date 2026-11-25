He said as soon as he ruined Martin's inside-the-5 punt last week, Franks and Martin were immediately there to get him back in the boat, to get his head back on the next play.

"It's always good when one of the leaders of the special teams has your back, so it's always nice," DeWalt said. "I mean, you could see my reaction; I was kind of reacting to it because it was like, OK, I'm good with my right foot, and then I look over to the left side and it's like a couple of centimeters, and it's just like, 'Oh man.'"

"But having that support helps, and it also brings the fire in me to where I want to make those plays back up for them because they support me, they believe in me, and so I want to prove them right."

Other players have been in similar spots and felt the same kind of support. Veteran tight end Tommy Tremble remembered a cold streak during his second season (2022), when he dropped an easy Baker Mayfield pass and was ready to crawl in his hole and sulk for a minute. But that was when Chuba Hubbard and Shaq Thompson pulled him back in and got him to refocus. Five years later, he's still here and leading.

"I remember kind of going to the sidelines being like, dang, did I just kind of mess up my opportunity?" Tremble said. "And a lot of older guys came up to me and said, 'Don't worry about it, man, just flush it, like you're going to be good.' Having guys like Chuba and Shaq Thompson, all those older guys that were here. They would always kind of have my back in those scenarios, and it really helped me, I think, from really imploding in moments like that.