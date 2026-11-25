CHARLOTTE — They all remember one of the first times they noticed Malcolm DeWalt IV.
No, it wasn't last week, either.
The rookie gunner got way too much attention last week against the Ravens, when he cost the team about 19 yards of field position by backing his feet onto the goal line trying to down a punt at the 1, and struggled to get his hands on some loose balls the Ravens were struggling to field, momentarily forgetting you can't advance those anyway.
But the week before in New Orleans, he did one of the hardest things you can do, and that's what the Panthers are latching onto, as much as they're hugging up on DeWalt as a human being.
He could have been in the crosshairs after those kinds of mistakes (the Ravens waived LaJohntay Wester immediately after he muffed those two punts Sunday), DeWalt said he never felt singled out or shunned. The opposite, actually.
"The last couple of days, it's actually been pretty nice," DeWalt said Wednesday in the Panthers locker room, warming up and eating tacos after a rainy and cold practice, which meant he was still employed. "I really have felt supported the whole time."
Not every team is as patient, and DeWalt knows that, and is grateful. But Panthers head coach Dave Canales has talked about development since he got the job here in 2024, and he joked that their shared junior college background makes backing DeWalt a natural instinct. DeWalt played at both Snow and Butte Junior Colleges before settling at Akron, and he made the Falcons as an undrafted free agent before they released him after six weeks of being inactive.
But because he was big and athletic (he ran a 4.38 40 during the pre-draft cycle), he was on the radar and stepped right in for the injured Akayleb Evans. Not everybody can physically get to the plays DeWalt can, so coaching him up to make them better in the future is their plan.
"First of all, I love juco guys," Canales said. "Coaching-wise, Malcolm has done a great job for us. He's been an impactful gunner. He had a few opportunities with the ball. And for me, with young players, every mistake that a young player makes is an investment in your future. He had great moments to learn from: the ball that ended up turning into a touchback right there; we'll take that ball on the 3. We don't need it on the 6-inch line, and he was really, in that moment, got a little bit greedy on that one.
"And then a couple of those muffed punts with the ball right there. You can't gain extra yards on the return. So the biggest thing is to just secure it and go down. He's running full speed. The ball pops up, pops up at his waist. That's something that I think he'll grow from as well.
"But, in general, he's putting up the fastest speeds every game day on gunner reps, kickoff coverage, and those types of things. So, he'll respond the right way, and I'm really glad he's here."
They certainly were the week before in New Orleans.
In the first quarter against the Saints, punter Sam Martin lofted one toward the corner. Not only did DeWalt get there from his outside position on punt coverage, but he was also able to get underneath it, turn, and secure the catch at the 4-yard line. Catching punts is hard for people who catch punts for a living (Wester was drafted to do it), so for the Panthers, that was an example of why he's here and why he's still here.
"Malcolm's been extremely good for us since he's been here," Martin said. "He's been great, and he's a young guy, you know. I love having him out there. Things happen, yeah. They bail me out sometimes. But that's a part of it; it's a team game. I mean, he's a fantastic gunner and I, I like having him out there.
"You know, I mean it sucks, but he's been so good for us in a lot of other games, and he's made some great plays, right? Obviously that was a, ... yeah (shrugs). But I mean, he's big; he can run. He does all the things you want out of that position."
Special teamer Feleipe Franks brought up the play against the Saints when talking about what DeWalt has brought to the team, after they brought him up from the practice squad.
"The way the ball was coming down, I don't know if it was a banana ball, but he just caught it right away, and he's done that a few times this year. He's down along their left sideline, and catching the ball there isn't easy. Making plays inside the 5 is not easy to do, especially there.
"But he's making plays so many times, right? Aside from the tackles he's making."
DeWalt has five special teams tackles in the four games he's played, including three in the Saints win that snapped a three-game losing streak for the team.
So he's displayed plenty of utility for the team, and they're displaying plenty of humanity to him.
He said as soon as he ruined Martin's inside-the-5 punt last week, Franks and Martin were immediately there to get him back in the boat, to get his head back on the next play.
"It's always good when one of the leaders of the special teams has your back, so it's always nice," DeWalt said. "I mean, you could see my reaction; I was kind of reacting to it because it was like, OK, I'm good with my right foot, and then I look over to the left side and it's like a couple of centimeters, and it's just like, 'Oh man.'"
"But having that support helps, and it also brings the fire in me to where I want to make those plays back up for them because they support me, they believe in me, and so I want to prove them right."
Other players have been in similar spots and felt the same kind of support. Veteran tight end Tommy Tremble remembered a cold streak during his second season (2022), when he dropped an easy Baker Mayfield pass and was ready to crawl in his hole and sulk for a minute. But that was when Chuba Hubbard and Shaq Thompson pulled him back in and got him to refocus. Five years later, he's still here and leading.
"I remember kind of going to the sidelines being like, dang, did I just kind of mess up my opportunity?" Tremble said. "And a lot of older guys came up to me and said, 'Don't worry about it, man, just flush it, like you're going to be good.' Having guys like Chuba and Shaq Thompson, all those older guys that were here. They would always kind of have my back in those scenarios, and it really helped me, I think, from really imploding in moments like that.
"I mean, that's the thing. People don't see the plays; he was making plays. It's the reason he's in uniform on Sundays, and one can't define your entire career, man. And I think that's something that our guys are really thoughtful of, that kind of culture."
Franks, who has been up and down living the special teams world, said the reaction to support DeWalt was just instinct, the thing you do when you want to make sure a teammate's head is ready to make the next play. Because as Wester's situation proves, culture and forgiveness only take you so far if you don't make plays.
And as the play in New Orleans and others proved to Franks, DeWalt is capable of making them.
"For me at least it's human nature to go and not necessarily try to be somebody that you're not, but just offer that support; Like, 'Hey man, like you're still a hell of a player,' like nothing changes," Franks said. "The human side says, yeah, we're in a perfection business. We need to make those plays when they come to us, and that's the reality of it. And like I said, he did a hell of a job making plays left and right for us. So, no, I'm just excited to see him continue to go out there and do his thing, have the opportunity to continue to go out there and do his thing."
Wednesday, he was still here, doing his thing. He doesn't take that for granted, knowing not everyone gets that opportunity.
"They've all been supportive; they know I can make those plays," DeWalt said. "And they know that I'm a better player than that. So guys have been good, and now we're just getting ready for next week because we have to have a short-term memory in this business in this league.
"So yeah, the plays that were made last week, I regret those plays. Wish I could go back, but unfortunately that's not the reality of going back. So now we're moving on, and taking my coaching points and being better the next time."
View photos from Wednesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.