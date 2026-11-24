CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Much of the depth chart stayed the same this week, with all the changes coming in the secondary as players returned from injury. Corner Mike Jackson was activated off injured reserve last week, and the corners shuffled as a result.

Jackson is back in the starting spot, with Chau Smith-Wade behind him. On the opposite side, Will Lee III is starting, with Marco Wilson as a backup.

Receiver Xavier Legette was activated off of IR on Saturday and appeared in Sunday's game. He will now slot in behind John Metchie III on the depth chart. Malcolm DeWalt IV slots in behind Wilson. Jaycee Horn remains on IR.

At safety, Isaiah Simmons was placed on IR, taking him off the depth chart.