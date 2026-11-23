The first big turnover came early in the second quarter. The Ravens had a first down at the Panthers' 37-yard line when Justice Hill took a run up the middle. He broke one tackle, then another, jumping out in space and taking off, scampering toward the end zone for what looked like a sure touchdown that would've sent Baltimore up 19-7.

Lee cut across the field and chased down Hill, catching up to him at the 14-yard line. Hill, as Ravens running backs are apt to do, stuck out his right arm, trying to stiff-arm the corner. Lee knew that was his shot, and immediately started punching at the ball.

"It's just ball knowledge; you see that stiff-arm, and you know he's not protecting the other arm with the ball," explained Lee. "When it's as high and tight as it is, like, it's always that gap between the body. So when I saw that, and I knew he was close to the end zone, he was going to relax. So once I caught him relaxing, you know, I shot my shot.