CHARLOTTE — "I'm real delusional on the field."
Will Lee III smirked, knowing the description sounded odd. But he had a point to make, and given the incredible day he'd already had, delivering three turnovers to help the Panthers to a 35-33 win over Baltimore, he'd earned the right to stand at the mic, say what he wanted to say, and have everyone listen.
"I've got to have a forgetful mindset," continued the rookie. "It's a long game, so you make a play early in the first quarter, second quarter, you're going to be out there sitting for a long time. So I just be forgetting about that play.
"It's like, 'OK, I made a play now early. You got another chance to make another play.' So you're just having that forgetful mindset and being a little delusional on yourself."
Elite corners have that ability, that mental part of their games that's just as important as anything they do physically, to flush a play and move on. But it's usually related to a bad play, a catch given up, a touchdown allowed.
On Sunday, the rookie was moving past career-defining plays, not getting caught up in the jubilation of one incredible moment, in order to move on to the next. By the end of the day, despite missing the last two games with a hamstring injury and playing for the first time in 24 days, he had three of those incredible, career-defining plays.
"Will had a phenomenal game, especially his first time going back out there," bragged coach Dave Canales. And while the head coach doesn't make it a practice to give out game balls, he offered a metaphorical one to his corner.
"If I were to give a game ball out, I would definitely give him one," he conceded.
The first big turnover came early in the second quarter. The Ravens had a first down at the Panthers' 37-yard line when Justice Hill took a run up the middle. He broke one tackle, then another, jumping out in space and taking off, scampering toward the end zone for what looked like a sure touchdown that would've sent Baltimore up 19-7.
Lee cut across the field and chased down Hill, catching up to him at the 14-yard line. Hill, as Ravens running backs are apt to do, stuck out his right arm, trying to stiff-arm the corner. Lee knew that was his shot, and immediately started punching at the ball.
"It's just ball knowledge; you see that stiff-arm, and you know he's not protecting the other arm with the ball," explained Lee. "When it's as high and tight as it is, like, it's always that gap between the body. So when I saw that, and I knew he was close to the end zone, he was going to relax. So once I caught him relaxing, you know, I shot my shot.
"I got these long arms, so I'm going to just throw it out there and see if I can get a piece of the ball…You're going to be scared of the stiff arm or just try to make a play on the ball, and I just chose to make a play on the ball."
And he did, using that 79.25-inch wingspan, to knock the ball out around the 1-yard line. With safety Tre'von Moehrig crashing in as well, the Ravens had no time to react as the ball bounced out of Hill's arms and rolled through the end zone for a touchback.
"You can't even describe how huge that is," gushed outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips. "I mean, incredible play, incredible play."
It took a touchdown off the board and gave the offense the ball back. After a muffed Ravens punt on the ensuing drive, the Panthers knocked in another touchdown to go up 14-12.
"We preach it all the time in the facility, like effort — that's a bare minimum," preached Lee. "I feel like anybody can go out there and give effort. So, just me running to the ball and just doing what I'm supposed to do is bare minimum."
That effort is the epitome of everything Canales wants to see with his team. And that's why the fumble on Hill will go down in the books for the head coach.
"I think that the effort, the willpower on that long run that was going to be a touchdown and for Will to punch it out, is going to go down as one of my favorite plays since I've been the coach here," praised the coach.
"It'll be something that we'll point to; this is how we play football. You never give up as long as you've got a blade of grass and it's not across the goal line. Everything you got, because you just never pass judgment on what's going to happen. An unbelievable play there."
It wasn't the last Lee would make on the day.
Early in the fourth quarter, in a six-point game from near midfield, quarterback Jacoby Brissett swung a ball out to running back Derrick Henry for an easy gain. The throw was a little low, but Henry got two hands under it and started turning upfield. Lee flew in, punching at the ball once again.
It bounced on the ground, and officials ruled it an incomplete pass.
But Canales and game management coordinator George Li saw enough steps from Henry to feel comfortable challenging. Canales threw the red flag, and replay ruled Henry had taken enough steps to constitute a football play and a catch, followed by Lee's forced fumble.
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson jumped on the loose ball and the Panthers recovered. The play made Lee the third rookie in team history with two forced fumbles in a game, joining James Anderson (2006) and Tyrone Poole (1995).
While Henry wasn't offering a stiff-arm on this play, Lee knew the opportunity was there to dethrone the king.
"You know, it's rare that you get (a chance on Henry), so when you get one, you got to make a play on it," said Lee. "That was just — my idea is like, he's a big guy, it's hard to get him down, and he's a big stiff-arm guy. So when he stiff-arms, that ball is out there, so you just got to make a chance on it.
"He done played for a long time and just looking at his tape, he's done had 25 fumbles in his career, so it's like, there's opportunities there."
That is now 26 fumbles.
The last time Lee played for the Panthers was in Week 8, when he was carted off the field in Green Bay after an intense hamstring injury. It took him two weeks to recover, which feels like forever in the mind of a young rookie anxious to prove his worth. But fellow starters Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson (who also returned versus the Ravens) were dealing with their own injuries and offered Lee their insight.
"I give real high praise to Mike Jack and Jaycee; those guys really kept my mental in there. Those guys talk to me all the time about getting nicked up and getting bruises, hamstrings, all that stuff, and they were like, 'Bro, you're going to be fine,'" shared Lee.
"It was like, you're strong, you're a dog, and you're going to bounce back from this, and I just appreciate having those vets in my corner, just leading me through the way and keeping my mental there."
It paid off, as the delusional Lee wiped a huge play once again to focus on the next one.
It was the Ravens' final offensive drive of the day, a must-score drive while down by one point. Baltimore had already converted a fourth-down to keep the chains moving. On first down from their own 32-yard line with 0:36 left, Brissett was flushed from the pocket by Phillips, Princely Umanmielen, and Tershawn Wharton. He heaved the ball downfield and later told reporters he was trying to get it out of bounds. But Lee was there, jumping in front of Rashod Bateman. Lee was going for the game-sealing interception and almost had it. But Bateman played defense and knocked it out of the corner's grasp.
The tip was enough, though, since Lee's fellow Texas A&M Aggie Dodson saw what was about to happen and streaked down the sideline to get into position for the tip.
"I really thought I was going to get a free pick," moaned Lee before continuing, "and then (Bateman) came up behind me and then my hands were up, and it just knocked forward, and then I saw T-Dot running down the sideline, and I saw it fall in his hands. I was like, of course it's T-Dot right there. Just two A&M guys just around the ball, so I love it."
Dodson, who said his linebackers coach, Pete Hansen, called him out this week for "loafing" to the ball too often last week, made sure he ran toward this one.
"I saw the ball going to Will, and I was like, man, I saw how close he was to the defender. I was like, yeah, that's lockdown," said Dodson. "Will's facing me, so I was like, if I can get under it and closer to it, I might have a chance and run to the ball."
Moehrig had the best view in the house for the game-sealing play, directly in between Lee and Dodson. The second he saw Dodson enter his vision, he knew the Panthers had won.
"Oh man, I had a great view," effused Moehrig. "I saw the ball go up. I saw Will tip it, and I saw T-Dot coming from the sideline, and I already knew it was game over because T-Dot was going to make that play."
Lee has never had a three-turnover game in his career, and technically Sunday didn't count either, since he didn't register the turnover on the final interception. But it was his doing, his impact, and his "delusion" that led to the moment.
But the rookie knows that delusion can lead to more, which is why he refused to call Sunday his best game.
"I don't know," he shrugged with a knowing smirk. "We got more games to go, so I ain't going to put that in that category."
Check out some of Sunday's best game action shots as the Panthers take on the Ravens in Week 11.