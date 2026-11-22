CHARLOTTE — The Panthers survived.
This wasn't a game that was going to be pretty, not against a Ravens team conditioned to grind.
So the Panthers came back to beat Baltimore 35-33, improving to 5-5 on the season, but none of this was easy.
There were seven lead changes on the day, and the Panthers were fortunate to be on the right side of the last one, with Ryan Fitzgerald's 37-yard field goal with 1:44 left in the game.
It took Tyrel Dodson's interception to seal it, but that gave the Panthers breathing room.
With the Bucs and Saints both losing, the Panthers are now two games clear in the NFC South lead.
Chuba Hubbard continued his hot streak, with 27 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns, while Bryce Young was 22-of-30 for 254 yards and two touchdowns.
The first half put a lampshade on its head early, and started dancing and telling everyone it loved them by halftime, with the Ravens leading 26-22.
The Panthers spotted Baltimore a 12-0 lead which included a safety, and gained just 8 yards on their first eight plays. The touchdown came on an end-around flip back to Jacoby Brissett, a trick-play touchdown pass.
But the Panthers mirrored it, with the direct snap to Jalen Coker flipped back to Young, and he found tight end Mitchell Evans for a 23-yard touchdown to begin the madness for the Panthers.
Baltimore running back Justice Hill appeared to be cruising to the end zone, until cornerback Will Lee III, in his first game back, Peanut-Punched it out, and the ball rolled out of the end zone for a touchback. Lee also forced a fourth-quarter fumble on Derrick Henry.
But even going three-and-out wasn't a deterrent, as Ravens returner LaJohntay Wester muffed the punt, and Brycen recovered. Two plays later, Hubbard scored to give the Panthers a 14-12 lead.
Then Baltimore returned a kickoff for a touchdown (19-14), but the Panthers responded with a conventional touchdown drive (with Tetairoa McMillan hauling it in from 7 yards out) and an unconventional conversion. The Ravens were flagged for roughing during the kick, so the Panthers took the yardage and went for two, with Hubbard converting for a 22-19 lead.
The Ravens answered with another touchdown drive (26-22, as Brissett threw for 222 in the first half), and even when the Panthers had to punt, that still gave them a decent shot at points.
Wester muffed another punt, and rookie cornerback Malcolm DeWalt IV tried to scoop and score, but couldn't field it cleanly, and the Ravens recovered at the 1. He'd have been better served to fall on it (you can't advance a muffed punt in the NFL), but the Ravens weren't able to get anything out of a Hail Mary attempt at the half.
In the fourth quarter, DeWalt also stepped on the goal line while trying to down a punt at the 1.
Right guard Robert Hunt left the game briefly in the second quarter, replaced by Torricelli Simpkins III, but was back on the field for the start of the second half.
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson also was out for a moment, with Bam Martin-Scott replacing him, but returned after a short absence.
Check out some of Sunday's best game action shots as the Panthers take on the Ravens in Week 11.