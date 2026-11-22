The first half put a lampshade on its head early, and started dancing and telling everyone it loved them by halftime, with the Ravens leading 26-22.

The Panthers spotted Baltimore a 12-0 lead which included a safety, and gained just 8 yards on their first eight plays. The touchdown came on an end-around flip back to Jacoby Brissett, a trick-play touchdown pass.

But the Panthers mirrored it, with the direct snap to Jalen Coker flipped back to Young, and he found tight end Mitchell Evans for a 23-yard touchdown to begin the madness for the Panthers.

Baltimore running back Justice Hill appeared to be cruising to the end zone, until cornerback Will Lee III, in his first game back, Peanut-Punched it out, and the ball rolled out of the end zone for a touchback. Lee also forced a fourth-quarter fumble on Derrick Henry.

But even going three-and-out wasn't a deterrent, as Ravens returner LaJohntay Wester muffed the punt, and Brycen recovered. Two plays later, Hubbard scored to give the Panthers a 14-12 lead.