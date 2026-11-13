Fit Check Friday: Week 10, New Orleans Saints

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be looking for redemption in more ways than one this weekend against the Saints.
In addition to looking for their first win in New Orleans since the 2022 season, Carolina will also be looking for their first win in this weeks uniform combination.
The club will don silver helmets, white jerseys, white pants, and white accessories. It's a clean look that they haven't worn in a while. The first time it was used was during the 2021 season, a Week 17 game in New Orleans.
Chuba Hubbard had 17 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown in that last season game, a Top 5 game for him that season as he began to cement himself as the running back of the Panthers feature.
Plan your wardrobes accordingly.
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.